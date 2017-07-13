Russian lyricism at the Festival of Chichester.

Russian lyricism comes from Maria Luc, her brother Kenji and her boyfriend Wyn Chan for the Festival of Chichester.

They will be in concert at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester on Friday, July 14 at 7pm.

Maria said: “It will be an intense and exciting evening of Russian music that will encompass the piano duet, duo, and solo. To open the concert, I will be joined by my brother, Kenji Luc, for Shostakovich's Cello Sonata. The programme also includes a selection of Rachmaninov's Études-Tableaux, which explore the full range of piano technique and expression. I played a couple of these recently in the Norah Sande Award (an international piano competition in Eastbourne) in which I received First Prize! The evening will culminate in a performance of Stravinsky's monumental The Rite of Spring, arranged for piano duet by the composer. This legendary work provoked the infamous riots in Paris - at its premiere in 1913 - and is today as startling and shocking as ever. For this, I will be joined by Wyn Chan - pianist and fellow student at the Royal Northern College of Music (and my boyfriend!)”

Tickets £10; students £5; children free.

Chichester Box Office, The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH

Tel: 01243 816525 or 775888

Website: www.thenovium.org/boxoffice

Email: boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk

