Popular musical cabaret group return to Chichester

All That Malarkey will be singing for their Scottish supper with a date in Chichester.

Heading for the Edinburgh Festival this August, members of the cabaret group will perform a special fundraising concert of operatic and musical theatre favourites at Chichester’s St John’s Chapel on Friday, August 4 at 7.30pm.

Having recently performed to a packed-out house as part of the Festival of Chichester, the group has a strong fan base in the city which is also home to Amy Fuller, singer and one of ATM’s founders.

The decision to perform a second concert in Chichester was based on the need to fund their Edinburgh Festival production.

Amy said: “From Bach to Bernstein, we will be singing classical and musical theatre songs for our Scottish supper! It is incredibly expensive to take a show to the world-famous Fringe Festival, but it is a brilliant way to be seen by industry professionals. Chichester audiences have always been very supportive so we hope they will come along and enjoy great music with a glass of wine, with their ticket price going towards our Fringe venture.”

A Night at the Opera is on Friday, August 4 at 7.30pm at St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester. Tickets: £10; reserve on 07722 824696. More info about All That Malarkey: www.allthatmalarkey.com.

