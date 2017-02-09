New EP after cancer treatment

Celebrating his 70th birthday and his 50th year touring, Scottish singer songwriter Rab Noakes launched his EP The Treatment Tapes earlier this year.

Rab plays The Greys, Brighton on Monday, March 6 at 8.30pm (tickets 01273 680734).

Early in 2015 Rab was diagnosed with tonsillar cancer. From March to May that year the treatments took place, 30 early-morning radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy overnights.

He wasn’t inactive for any longer than was necessary though, he says, and was soon back in action. The songs on the EP were written during the post-treatment period and were part of the process. They were recorded chronologically so their performances reflect that progress. There was one initial session in December 2015, followed by one in April 2016.

Rab said: “When something like this happens to the likes of me, at least I know I’ll probably get a couple of songs out of it. It sounds a wee bit flippant and it does puncture the tension a bit. Truth is, though, it’s what we do creatively. We utilise experience and observation of, and response to, life’s ingredients, add a helping of imagination and deliver a work.”

