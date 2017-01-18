Mod revival band The Lambrettas to perform

The Lambrettas will be performing at a fundraising concert for Bognorphenia, which supports community projects in the town.

The mod revival band, which releases a new EP, Go 4 It, on Monday, will be live at Riverside Caravan Centre on Saturday, February 4.

The 1970s-style concert also features DJ sets throughout the night from Keith Robinson and Dennis Hyde, Terry Nicholas and Nic Dunnaway.

Kez Bridger, managing director at Bognorphenia, said: “The Lambrettas are fundraising to support an event called Our Generation Young People’s Day, which I am holding on April 29 as part of the Bognorphenia annual weekend from April 28 to 30.”

The band was formed in the late 1970s and signed to Elton John’s Rocket Records, producing best-selling sing Poison Ivy and album Beat Boys in the Jet Age.

The concert runs from 7pm to midnight and tickets cost £15 from www.eventbrite.com

