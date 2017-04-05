Messiah for Worthing

Messiah, Handel’s immortal masterpiece, will be performed in Worthing Assembly Hall at the start of Holy Week. Aedan Kerney will conduct the singers of Worthing Choral Society.

Aedan said: ““Messiah is probably the best-loved of all choral works with the joyful Christmas choruses For unto us a child is born and Glory to God in the highest, the intense Easter passion music of He was despised and rejected of men and the choruses Surely He has borne our grief and He trusted in God that He would deliver him and finally the triumphant Hallelujah chorus.”

The Sinfonia of Arun Orchestra will be led by Robin Morrish, with the continuo part played by Marcus Martin and cellist Richard Kerney-Haynes. The professional soloists are soprano Sarah Corp, mezzo-soprano Alexandra Gibson, tenor Mark Bradbury and bass Robert Davies.

“Written by Handel in just 24 days, Messiah is a remarkable piece of music by any standard. When it was composed, Handel, an immigrant from what is now Northern Germany, was in the depths of despair after his career as a composer of Italian Operas had crashed. As he aimlessly wandered the streets of London, music began to form in his head around a libretto given to him much earlier and rejected then as pretty worthless. In a eureka moment he began to compose, rejecting sleep and food until it was completed. Unable to find a closer venue Handel had to travel to Dublin, picking up a small group of singers on the way, to give the first performance in a hall in Dublin’s Fishamble Street. However, the triumph of that performance led to Handel conducting performances in London’s Covent Garden and finally enormous performances in Westminster Abbey. Not only did Messiah turn Handel’s own fortunes around, they established choral singing at the heart of British values and culture. It is that splendid tradition which Worthing Choral Society is now upholding.”

Aedan added: “Every time I perform Messiah I am filled with an intense inner excitement. This comes from the rhythmic energy of the music, the beauty of the melodies, the life-affirming message of the work and the inspiration of choirs, orchestras and soloists giving of their best in live performances..”

The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 8. Tickets, which are unreserved, are adult £12, child and student £7, available from www.worthingtheatres.co.uk phone: 01903 206206.

