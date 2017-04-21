Lydia Lucy - an artist, not a singer...

The Voice finalist Lydia Lucy joins the line-up for a Worthing charity gig in aid of Help for Heroes.

Also on the bill at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 29 at 7.45pm will be Zyrah, Collabro, Faryl Smith (Britain’s Got Talent finalist), Iesher Haughton (The Voice semi-finalist), Stagecoach Worthing and The Emery Ensemble.

Lydia is looking forward to it as her career continues to gather strength.

In 2013, she featured in the tenth series of The X Factor where she reached the six-chair challenge. Last year, she reached the final of the fifth series of The Voice UK and was mentored by will.i.am.

“I am literally living my dream,” she says.

“I don’t really talk about The X Factor. It was a good experience, but it was before I had really matured. I wasn’t an artist. I was just a singer singing a song. My voice wasn’t mature, and when I came off the show, I sat down and thought ‘Right, I need to become an artist and see how it goes.’ And that’s when I started to change my image and mature my voice. I was a just a little girl before in a swing dress for X Factor. I was 18, but it was a bit of a mad experience. I wasn’t an artist. I didn’t have my sound. I went from that to the urban pop that I do now.

“A singer is someone that sings the songs and maybe can do any genre. They can change the style to whatever they do, and that is good. But an artist is somebody that really takes a song and gives it their own style. It is about discovering who you are trying to be. It is a journey that you take, and I think I have arrived now. I know who I am as an artist.

“The Voice was last year, and it was an amazing experience. I made some amazing connections with people like will.i.am. It was a great overall journey for me. Some weeks were a struggle. I am not competitive. I am not fighting when I sing. I find it hard to sing against someone that can really battle. But it was great. I think I am the same artist now that I was all the way through, but the coaches are seeing potential in you.

“I have finished my album, and I believe it will be released as singles. There will be three singles and then the album. It is difficult. You have got to get the timing right, but I am discussing it all the time.

“But I love my album! I am absolutely in love with it! I have written songs before, but I have got a really good team around me. The album is such a unique sound. It’s futuristic pop.

“If I heard it from someone else, I would love it, but I love it all the more because it is from me! I think it is a really great album. I really believe in the project.

“I know that if anybody else was singing it, I would still love it. I can’t wait for it to be out there. I might even perform one of the songs from it in Worthing. I have been performing some from it at my gigs, and the response has been really, really great.”

Also joining the line-up is West End musical performer Lauren Samuels

Lauren was a finalist in BBC 1’s Over the Rainbow and has gone on to enjoy a successful career playing leading roles in Grease, We Will Rock You and Bend It Like Beckham.

