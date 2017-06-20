Funtington Music Group mark 25 years

The Funtington Music Group’s Summer Buffet Concert marked the Group’s 25th Anniversary on 14 June at the University of Chichester. The Group were pleased to welcome the dynamic young Ruisi String Quartet, which was enthusiastically received.

The concert opened with a flawless performance of Haydn’s String Quartet in C Major Opus 20/2. The Quartet was totally in command of the variety and individuality of each movement. Their interpretation was intuitive and their playing was precise, perfectly balanced with a finale that was outstanding, combining technical prowess with a profound sense of style.

They then went on to play an assured performance of Schubert’s String Quartet No 10 in E Flat Major. Most impressive was the confidence with which the piece was played, undaunted by the considerable technical challenges of the music.

In complete contrast after the interval, when a superb buffet supper had been served, the Ruisi offered a colourful and jaunty rendition on Benjamin Britten’s Three Divertimenti.

The concert concluded with an exquisite performance of Debussy’s String Quartet in G Minor. The First Movement was played with a sense of freedom enthused with joy as the Quartet developed its various themes and moods. The playing of the pizzicatos, in the Second Movement, gave the movement a fantastic sense of energy that showed to the full the Quartet’s ability to develop the dynamic contrast, which the music of Debussy demands.

The Final Movement featured great balance between the players and was a very convincing conclusion to a magnificent performance which was very much appreciated by the audience.

David Tinsley, Chairman of the Funtington Music Group, said, “What a wonderful way to celebrate the Funtington Music Group’s 25th Anniversary with such talented musicians, who obviously enjoy playing together. The Ruisi Quartet has given us a real treat, and we will remember this evening for a long time to come.”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01 243 378900.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on. 1) Make our website your homepage 2) Like our Facebook page 3) Follow us on Twitter 4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.