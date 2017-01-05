Chichester Folk Song club welcomes Lee Collinson

Lee Collinson is the first guest this year at Chichester Folk Song Club (January 16).

Club spokesman Kerry Manning said: “From the earliest age Lee has been blessed with fingers capable of guitar-playing beyond mere mortals! His solo career began in 1987 after experiencing life as a lead guitarist in a number of rock bands. His impact was immediate, captivating audiences at folk clubs and festivals, reaching the BBC Young Folk finals – twice, touring in a trio with Keith Hancock and Clive Gregson, and forging a successful solo career with his eclectic repertoire comprising folk in all of its forms. His albums, co-produced by Dave Swan, feature guest appearances from the likes of Christine Collister, Barb Jungr and Tom McConville and his career has taken him all over the world.

“Lee can switch from contemporary and traditional folk, to 50s style, blues and jazz. He started out by playing in rock band Cloud Nine, the duo, Richard III and then another rock band, Typically Max. In 1987, Collinson embarked upon a solo career, and was twice a finalist in BBC Radio’s Young Tradition Award. The subsequent broadcast, and a chance meeting with Spiv Records at a folk festival, resulted in his debut release, Limbo, followed by the much lauded Slip the Driver a Fiver.

Then miss a few years in his musical history for family and his career as a skipping coach... (ask him...)

“So it’s a few years, now, since Lee Collinson was the up-and-coming darling of the folk festival circuit with his carefully chosen set of songs and his party-piece of Prince's Kiss, played strictly for laughs. It's funny, he says, everyone remembers Kiss, yet it was really my guitar work that I was most proud of. And proud he should be. Lee is a fabulous guitarist; not only that but a super singer. And he's better than ever. The young darling all grown up.

“We are really pleased to welcome Lee back to our club. It's been a long time coming but well worth the wait. It promises to be a fantastic night.”

The club meets every Monday at The Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester. The venue is open from 7.30pm and the club starts at 8.15pm and finishes at 11pm. Admission £5 (£2 for members). www.chifolksongclub.co.uk or call 01243 781866 for further details.

