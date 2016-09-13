Budapest Gypsy Orchestra in Emsworth

Tcha Limberger brings his orchestra from Budapest for a concert in Emsworth on September 28.

Spokesman Dave Kelbie said: “Tcha Limberger is fast approaching superstar status in his field, has been touted as the King of Gypsy music and is a very educated, diligent and coherent spokesman for certain rare styles of European music centred around the Carpathian basin.

“This particular band on tour has got to be one of the rarest on the planet playing a repertoire which has long been forgotten, replaced by a cheaper, more superficial repertoire aimed primarily at tourism.

“Since picking up his first instrument the guitar, composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Tcha Limberger is one of a handful of world-class musicians to have become accepted and respected in a style of music culturally not their own.

“His showcasing on the international stage of his Transylvanian Kalotaszeg Trio and Budapest Gypsy Orchestra, and his nurturing approach to teaching almost-forgotten traditional musics has made him one of the most prominent and important figures in folk music of the Carpathian Basin.”

He performs with the Budapest Gypsy Orchestra on Wednesday, September 28 at 7.30pm, as part of WemsFest, in Emsworth Baptist Church, North Street, Emsworth. Tickets: www.wegottickets.com or 01243 370501. www.wemsfest.com.

