Bid for Rolling Stones tickets!

Rolling Stones fans get the chance to bid for concert tickets and help rescued dogs at the same time.

Spokeswoman Emma Butler said: “An amazing package includes two tickets to see the Rolling Stones in Paris as well as travel and accommodation. It is being auctioned to raise money for greyhound and lurcher rescue charity Forever Hounds Trust.

“Rolling Stones fans are expected to flock to the auction site to be in with a chance of winning the fantastic prize. The tickets are for the STONES – NO FILTER tour at the U-Arena in Paris on Sunday 22nd October. The package also includes return flights or Eurostar from London to Paris as well as overnight accommodation.

“The online auction will run until midday on Sunday 17th September. Rolling Stones fans wanting to bid for the tickets should visit https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/rollingstones.

“All the proceeds from the auction will go directly to Forever Hounds Trust, a charity that rescues and homes dogs throughout the South East.

“For more information on Forever Hounds Trust, visit http://www.foreverhoundstrust.org or call 03000 111 100.”

