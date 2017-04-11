A dozen tunes for Jazz Appreciation Month

It may conjure up images of bowler-hatted men with trombones, or recall the sounds of blaring, screeching brass and beret-topped hipsters in smoky clubs, but there is - honestly - more to jazz than these negative stereotypes.

In fact, jazz was the pop music of its day, and even now, modern mainstream stars are trawling the back catalogues of this most distinguished musical genre, while more modern avant-garde musicians cannot denying its influence. So, in Jazz Appreciation Month, it’s time to set a few records straight with 10 jazzers anyone could learn to love...