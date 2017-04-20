LISTINGS: Thursday 20 April to Thursday 27 April

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Thursday 6 April up to and including Thursday 13 April. To submit your event for inclusion email details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk. Please note we can never guarantee that an event will be included.

Thursday, April 20

CHICHESTER

EXHIBITIONS: Chichester Art Trail: A collection of sample pieces of work from each of the artists participating in this year’s Art Trail, 18-23 April; Canine Partners – Textile Challenge: A fundraising event in aid of the Canine Partners charity. Creative adults and children are challenged to design a piece of textile art using a pack of 25 fabric squares, 25-30 April; Luke McEwen – Shells and Driftwood Re-tasked: Naturally found items combined with canvas and turned into playful and imaginative everyday scenes, 25 April - 7 May. Oxmarket Centre of Arts. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 4.30pm. Free admission. St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO1 IYH. Further information 01243 779103

GROUP: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DU - Emotional freedom technique with Kathy Adams

LECTURE: The Historical Association (Chichester Branch) will be meeting at the Friends’ Meeting House, Priory Rd, Chichester PO19 1NX on Thursday, 20th April at 7.30pm for the 18th John Fines Memorial Lecture when Dr. Jane McDermid of the University of Southampton, will address us on ‘ British Women Visitors to Stalin’s Russia’. Visitors welcome £3. Refreshments will be served from 7 p.m. For more information please contact 01243 542911.

TALK: Talks at Six: Chichester High School for Boys 1928-2016. ‘Three of our Martlets are Missing!’ Alan Green, an Old Boy and local historian, tells the story of CHSB and remembers his time there and the many well known people who have passed through it’s doors. 6.15pm-6.45pm at New Park Cinema, New Park Road, Chichester. Free admission. Complimentary drinks and snacks available. Book online at www.talksatsix.co.uk or simply drop in.

LODSWORTH

FILM: Lodsworth Film Night presents The Girl On The Train. Emily Blunt stars as a divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life. 7.30pm for 8pm at Lodsworth Village Hall. Tickets available from Lodsworth Larder (01798 861947) for £6.

Friday, April 21

BOGNOR

TALK: Bognor Regis Recorded Music Club welcomes visiting speaker Lynne Plummer presents “Conductors - Who Needs ‘em”. Visitors are very welcome. The meeting will be held at The Rowland Rank Centre, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis PO21 3QQ - 7.30pm to 10pm. Cost to visitors is £2 and £1 for refreshments during the half hour interval. For further information contact the club secretary Barbara Chaundy on 01243 781306 or go to www.brrmclub.co.uk

Saturday, April 22

BIRDHAM

FAIR: St James Church spring craft fair and cake sale. 10am-4pm at Birdham Village Hall, Crooked Lane, Birdham, PO20 7HA. Crafts, jewellery, cards, gifts, cakes, refreshments and a raffle. In aid of St. James Church Centre Appeal.

CHICHESTER

BREAKFAST: Men’s breakfast. Join us for a full English breakfast (or a breakfast of your choice). A chance for men to gather together and talk, share and listen to an inspirational speaker with a great breakfast as well. This month Brendan Amesbury, medical director of St. Wilfrid’s Hospice will be speaking. All men welcome. To book a place contact Peter Sutton on 07813024585 or by emailing mb@immanuelchichester.com

EXHIBITION: Chichester Camera Club presents its spring photographic exhibition. Work by new and aspiring photographers. 10am-5pm at Tangmere Community Centre, Malcolm Road, Tangmere, West Sussex, PO20 2HS. Cards & print sales, raffle, tea and cakes. Free admission and free parking. For more visit www.ccspringexpo.ukart.com

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 2pm from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

EMSWORTH

EXHIBITION: Emsworth Museum is one of the many venues on the Emsworth Arts Trail. Chris Abel, a fused glass artist, will be showing gifts for the home and garden, a series of panels in different sizes based on coastal scenes, dichroic glass jewellery, coasters, plates and a small selection of paintings. Emsworth Museum, 10B North Street, Emsworth PO10 7DD is open all five days of the Arts Trail (22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th April and 1st May) 10.30am - 4.30pm. In addition the museum will be open on 25th April from 10am - 2pm whilst the military parade and ceremony is taking place in St Peter’s Square. This exhibition will continue on Saturdays 6th and 13th May 10.30am - 4.30pm and on Sundays 7th and 14th May 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Admission is free. A stairlift is available. For more information www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk, email info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk or telephone 01243 378091.

PULBOROUGH

MARKET: Pulborough Village Market, Pulborough Village Hall, Swan View, Pulborough, RH20 2BF. 9am-12.30pm. Fresh produce, crafts and café serving a light breakfast and elevenses. Easy parking.

Sunday, April 23

CHICHESTER

EXHIBITION: Chichester Camera Club presents its spring photographic exhibition. Work by new and aspiring photographers. 10am-4pm at Tangmere Community Centre, Malcolm Road, Tangmere, West Sussex, PO20 2HS. Cards & print sales, raffle, tea and cakes. Free admission and free parking. For more visit www.ccspringexpo.ukart.com

WALK: It won’t be the marathon, just a St George’s day informative stroll! Join us for a guided walking tour of the highlights of Chichester. An easy 90 minute walk uncovering the richness and diversity of Chichester’s past from its Roman origins to the present day. Meet 11.30am at the Cathedral Bell Tower, West Street. £6 pp, under 12s free. For further information visit the Chichester Tour Guide website at http://www.chtg.co.uk, email info@chtg.co.uk or call 01243 850533.

PAGHAM

QUIZ: Quiz night at The Lamb Inn, Pagham. 8pm start. Teams of four or less. Come and have a great evening.

Monday, April 24

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

GROUP: CancerWise Between Friends Breast Cancer Group - 11.00 am - 12.302 pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DU

TALK: Chichester Organic Gardening Society (COGS) presents “Grow Chichester”: Julia Sander will be talking about recent developments and plans for this very popular local project which includes the Bishop’s Palace Garden and the Community Orchard. Bassil Shippam Centre, Tozer Way. 7.30pm, doors open 7.15pm. £2 members, £3 visitors. All welcome.

TALK: Arun & Chichester (Air) Enthusiasts Society, aka Air ACES, present Wg.Cdr J.S. Belford & Sqn Ldr S. Knight to give a talk on ‘Delivering Battle winning Knowledge & Effect through the RAF’s ISTAR Force’. 7pm for 7.30pm start at the Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, PO19 7QL. Air ACES are proud to present one of the current RAF’s leading operations. Two very senior members of 54 (R) Squadron – RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire. Wing Commander Stu Belford and Squadron Leader Steve Knight will deliver a talk, discussing the current RAF Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition & Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Force. The ISTAR Force is a relatively unknown quantity for any but the most enthusiastic followers of airpower, an outcome somewhat of the Force’s own making. This talk will provide a history of the ISTAR Force, discuss recent operations including Operation HERRICK (Afghanistan) and Operation ELLAMY (Libya). Stu and Steve will then bring the audience up to date with the critical role the Force plays in delivering operational effect for commanders in Syria and Iraq. The talk will also focus on the important role that training takes, in ensuring a complex & diverse range of capabilities which deliver a coherent battle winning effect. This presentation will be amazing – with plenty of pictures and films – a talk for everyone, not just those interested in aviation. Entrance for members is £3, guests £5 and under 16s free. Tickets on sale at the door, on the evening. For further information about Air ACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk or call David Batcock on 01243 823007.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, April 25

CHICHESTER

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

FELPHAM

TALK: David Fritton will give a talk entitled ‘Conservatory an Patio Gardens’. David is a full member of the Garden Media Guild. He is experienced in parks, gardens and horticultural education. He is the former head of Horticulture at Plumpton College and currently runs a Garden Advisory Service and Horticultural Consultancy. He is a lecturer, broadcaster on local radio, plant doctor, garden tour leader and guest speaker on cruise ships. Meeting of Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham PO22 7NU. Visitors welcome. Free entry and Car park. Further details phone 01243 584483. Website: www.fandmhs.co.uk.

Wednesday, April 26

CHICHESTER

CHOIR: CancerWise Top C Choir - 1.30pm - 2.30pm at The Studio, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester PO19 7XY

FILM: The Hayling Billy ‘A Never Ending Love Affair’ - Chichester branch of the Railway Correspondence and Travel Society welcome Alan Wallbank, former Fratton based train driver, to present his film about the Havant to Hayling Island railway line, still fondly remembered, despite closure over 50 years ago. Recall the nostalgic sights and sounds, including memories from people who travelled on the line. County Hall, West Street, Chichester PO19 1RQ - 7.30pm to 9.45pm. Admission by small donation (£3 rec) including interval refreshments. All welcome, no advance booking required. Contact Richard Ashby on 01243 372234, visit www.rcts.org.uk/branches/chichester/ or go to www.facebook.com/chichesterrailrcts

TALK: “My Mum was a Land Girl ” is the title of the talk by Ian Everest, at the Sussex Family History Group’s Chichester Centre. This illustrated and true talk starts at 7.30pm in St George’s Church Parish Centre, Cleveland Road, Chichester. (entrance behind the church). Visitors very welcome, entrance free. Parking available. More details: (01243) 787087 or www.sfhg.org.uk.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

SINGLETON

TALK: Chichester and District Archaeology Society are hosting a talk at 7.30pm at New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester. The Forest of Arundel and the Fitzalan Earls’ Deer Park at Downley, Singleton, West Sussex by Mark Roberts. Mark Roberts, born in Chichester, is an English archaeologist specialising in the study of the Palaeolithic (Stone Age). He is best known for his discovery and subsequent excavations at Boxgrove Quarry. He is also a Senior Research Fellow of the Institute of Archaeology at University College London. Admission £5 for non-members payable at the door.

Thursday, April 27

CHICHESTER

THERAPY: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DU - How cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can help with sleep problems - Dr Tania Ahern

FELPHAM

LUNCH: Save the Children Spring Lunch. 12.30pm at Felpham Sailing Club, Blakes Road, Felpham. Tickets £7 (No tickets available on the day). For tickets and information contact 01243 830096.

FERNHURST

TALK: History minus the boring bits. Why does Charles II keep popping out of his coffin? Which of his ladies preferred her parrot to the King’s attentions? Which stately home has a ghostly dog who shows you to your room and then walks through the wall? Why was Henry V’s queen not buried for more than 200 years? The Fernhurst Society welcomes Susan Howe who will tell us the answers to all these questions... and more. Fernhurst Village Hall, 7.30pm for 8pm. Refreshments served at 7.30pm. Free to members, £1 for non-members. For further information on the Fernhurst Society, please contact enquiries@fernhurstsociety.org.uk or visit our website http://www.fernhurstsociety.org.uk.

MIDHURST

GROUP: ‘Music for the Mind’ – a stimulating and engaging session of musical activities for people with dementia, mild cognitive impairment, mental health difficulties or other support needs. 10.30am – 12.30pm in the Willow room in The Grange, Midhurst GU29 9HD. Please contact 07926 000949 for further details. Free of charge.