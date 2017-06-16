LISTINGS: Friday 16 June - Thursday 22 June

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Friday 16 June up to and including Thursday 22 June.

Friday, June 16

CHICHESTER

EVENT: The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory invites you to a charity Italian evening in aid of Dementia Support. Our speaker and auctioneer is Jonathan Pratt of Bargain Hunt and Flog It. 7pm for 7.30pm at Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, PO19 7QL. £35 per ticket – includes a four course meal, a glass of prosecco and evening entertainment. Dress code: black tie. A fundraising auction will be taking place on the night. To purchase tickets please contact Mike Harvey on MIKCHARVEY@aol.com or 01243 697 186. Cheques should be made payable to ‘Rotary Club of Chichester Priory’ and sent to: Rotary Club Italian Evening, 21 King George Gardens, Chichester, PO19 6LB.

Saturday, June 17

FELPHAM

PLANTS: Rose and sweet pea show at St Mary’s Centre Felpham, Grassmere Close Felpham from 2pm to 4.30pm. Entry 50p, children free. Free parking. Showing roses, sweet peas, and other horticultural exhibits,flower arrangements and children’s exhibits plant stall, cake stall, raffle and tombola. Refreshments available. More details on our web site: www.fandmhs.co.uk

Sunday, June 18

BOGNOR

EVENT: Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day. 9.40pm to 5pm at Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis. The event begins with a parade and Drumhead Service, which takes place on The Esplanade by The Pier. This is followed by a presentation of medals. The day continues with entertainment; displays and exhibitions by local cadet and youth service groups; a marquee with information and exhibition stands. There will be flying displays and RNLI presence, depending on weather conditions and availability. There will also be a Rededication Service of the H.M.S. St Barbara Memorial (Bognor Regis Pier).

CHICHESTER

WALK: Hike at 1pm with Chichester Moves On and Transition Chichester. Details given in the Festival of Chichester Brochure are incorrect as this hike leaves from the Canal Basin in Chichester PO19 8DT at 1pm. We will walk four miles and catch a bus back into Chichester. Come and view the proposed route of the A27 Southern Relief Road given in option 2 of the Highways England proposals. This route would cross the Chichester canal, meeting the North Mundham road at its easterly end, and cross the Birdham Road at Mile Pond. We aim to see these on our walk on Sunday. For disability access information please contact chicmoveson@gmail.com. This hike is a ticketed event through the Novium tickets office for the Festival of Chichester. www.thenovium.org/boxoffice Tel 01243 816125

PETWORTH

EVENT: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1 ½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774 www.coultetshaw.co.uk

WOOLBEDING

CONSERVATION: Himalayan balsam control with Scott Robertson of the Chichester Conservation Volunteers on The River Rother at 10am. 01243 552133/07815 021331

Monday, June 19

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, June 20

FELPHAM

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Tuesdays at the Methodist Church, 4pm 3-6 years, 5pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

PETERSFIELD

POETRY: Write Angle Poetry & Music Open Mic, Petersfield. Starring Cynthia Hamilton - ‘Naturally funny, fuses laugh out loud poetry with a brilliant stage presence’ - plus open mic for your own poetry & music or just come enjoy! Townhouse Pub/Bistro, 28 High St, Petersfield - 7.15pm for 7.30pm, entry £6

Wednesday, June 21

BOSHAM

EVENT: You are invited to try some FREE holistic therapy treatments at The Hamblin Trust from 12.15pm-1.45pm. No need to book but please arrive early to choose the treatment of your choice! Please call 01243 572109 or visit www.thehamblintrust.org.uk for more information. All welcome.

FITNESS: Fitness-over-60. An exercise class to improve your fitness level and keep you fit and flexible. Wednesdays, 9.25am @ Bosham Village Hall. For more details, please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

CHICHESTER

KARATE: Chichester Tsuyoi karate club is every Wednesday, juniors 5yrs and over 6pm to 7pm and seniors 15yrs and over 7pm to 8pm. Fee is £5 a session (no contract). Learn self defence and get fit in the process, sessions are held at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive. Special offer for beginners free karate suit after you achieve the first six lessons. We pride ourselves on being a friendly but disciplined club. Contact senior instructor shihan Chris Bremford 5th Dan on 07535775078 or just turn up on the day. All tsuyoi instructors hold a full licence and are CRB checked.

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

IPING

WALK: Morning heathland walk on Iping Common with Michael Blencowe of the Sussex Wildlife Trust. Meet in Iping Common car park nearest post code GU29 0PB, Map Ref: SU851220, at 10am. Members free/non-members £3. 07827 830891

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

Thursday, June 22

BOXGROVE

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Thursdays at the Community Hall, 4pm 3-6 years, 5pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.