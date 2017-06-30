Flower festival displays life through the church

A journey through life is presented in beautiful arrangements at the St Mary’s Flower Festival in Felpham.

The festival takes place every other year and this year’s theme is Our Life Through The Church, from babes in arms to the end, taking in baptism, confirmation, wedding and funeral.

These displays can be seen in St Mary’s Church, in Felpham Road, and up in the bell tower overlooking it all is a piece called Heaven, made by organiser Caroline Stimpson.

The festival is open today until 4pm, tomorrow 10am to 5pm and Sunday 1pm to 4pm.

The concert in the church tonight at 7pm is called The Circle of Life and Songs of Praise will take place in the church on Sunday at 6pm.

The festival also includes Felpham Open Gardens and Felpham Art Group exhibition in St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham, tomorrow and Sunday, with lunches and refreshments available.

Admission to the gardens is from 10am to 4pm each day, by £5 programme, available in the centre.

All proceeds will go to St Mary’s Church and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.