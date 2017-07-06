Fete funds will go to village projects

Felpham Village Fete promises an afternoon of fun and entertainment for all the family.

For the past two years, the fete has attracted large crowds, estimated to be around 1,000 people.

Taking place in Old Rectory Gardens on Saturday from 12pm to 5pm, the fete will be raising money for village projects such as the hanging nasket, Christmas tree and lights, monthly beach clean and the painting of the Felpham Bridge in blue to match the lampposts on the seafront.

Glenn Powell, vice-chairman of Felpham Village Conservation Society, said: “The Felpham Village Fete is not only great fun for the whole family but also a chance for the whole community to come together with over 50 businesses and local groups contributing in some way.

“The Felpham Village Conservation Society is proud that all proceeds go back into the community in projects such as the hanging baskets, Christmas tree lights and and monthly beach clean.

“The work of the Conservation Society also ranges from its popular History and Heritage Group through to conservation and development issues and Friends of Old Rectory Gardens.”