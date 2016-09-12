Tips to keep hydrated

With Sussex set to see the highest September temperature it has experienced for more than 50 years it is key to keep hydrated.

But sometimes trying to reach the recommended six to sight glasses of water a day that the NHS recommends can be a struggle.

The symptoms of dehydration can include headaches, dry skin, irritability, lack of concentration and dizziness amongst others.

“The best way of checking your hydration levels is to look at your urine,” explains nutritionist Shona Wilkinson, from SuperfoodUK.com.

“Aim for it to be as clear as possible – dark urine is a clue that you might be dehydrated.”

If you find water a bit tasteless and unappealing try infusing your water with fruit – lemon, mint, strawberries and blueberries are all popular choices.

Alternatively, try eating the top eight hydrating foods...

Cucumber – Cucumbers are one of the top hydrating foods, thought to be composed of 96 per cent water. They are therefore great to eat to keep our water levels up. Try adding them to juices, or snacking on them. In the summer consider a cold cucumber soup.

Watermelon – This is made up of 92 per cent water. It is also a good source of lycopene, which is a potent antioxidant. Add a slice of watermelon to your glass of water to add flavour, and then eat the watermelon when you’re finished.

Pineapples – This fruit contains 87 per cent water. They are delicious and also help our digestive system, as they contain a digestive enzyme called Bromelain. Try making your own pineapple ice-lollies for a tasty and refreshing source of water.

Grapefruit – Grapefruits are composed of 91 per cent water and are often eaten to help with weight management. A word of caution though, if you are on any prescription medication grapefruits can interfere with them so check with your healthcare provider first.

Celery – Celery has water content of 94 per cent and is exceptionally low in calories – six calories per stalk. They are also high in fibre and vitamins A, C and K. Snack on these throughout the day and remember that they can easily be added to foods such as soups and stews.

Blueberries - Blueberries, along with most berries, are composed of approximately 85 per cent water and is a superfood, thanks to its high antioxidant content.

Lettuce – This is exceptionally high in water – approximately 96% per cent. Nutritionists tend not to recommend lettuce too often, as there is very little nutritional content. But is is great to add bulk to a meal and of course adds to your water intake.

Tomatoes – Tomatoes contain about 94 per cent water and have a rich concentration of lycopene. Remember tomatoes are one of the very few foods, which are even better for you when they’re cooked. Add them to stews and soups and have cooked tomatoes on wholegrain toast as a great snack.