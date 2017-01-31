Charity shop which opened before hospice it supports marks birthday

Staff and volunteers at the Chestnut Tree House charity shop in Arundel are looking forward to celebrating an incredible 15 years of raising vital funds for the children’s hospice for Sussex and south east Hampshire.

Shop manager Maryanne Mills, assistant manager Boodie Ellison and their team of around 20 volunteers have been busy preparing a special birthday party at the shop on Thursday afternoon, from 2pm to 4pm.

Jan Harper, Chestnut Tree House’s head of retail, said: “The shop team are very excited about the birthday and we would like as many people as possible to come along and help us celebrate so that we can say a big thank you to everyone who has supported the shop since it opened 15 years ago.

“Without the support of local people and businesses, we would not be celebrating this landmark anniversary and we look forward to another successful 15 years in Arundel.

“The shop opened in 2002, before the hospice became operational, helping to raise the vital funds needed to get Chestnut Tree House up and running.

“The opening ceremony was performed by the hospice’s late president, Lady Sarah Clutton, who sadly died in 2015. She was a great supporter of the shop, always popping in to say hello and to buy something.”

In addition to loyal customers and volunteers, guests at the River Road,shop’s birthday celebrations will include Arundel mayor James Stewart and Arundel Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian Fenwick, as well as the hospice’s trustees and senior management team.

Since the shop opened, it has raised more than £500,000 for the hospice, funds which have gone directly towards providing care for local children and young people with life-shortening conditions and support for their families.

Located at 5 Crown Yard Mews, this stylish shop stocks high-quality clothing, designer labels and a number of new items, too. It also sells small pieces of furniture and customers often buy these to chalk paint, which is very popular at the moment.

Small electrical items are also for sale. The charity bookshop is in a separate building next to the main shop and sells books, vinyl, DVDs and CDs.

Maryanne and her team are always grateful for donations of good-quality items and can arrange collection of larger items if needed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Sussex Newspapers – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.