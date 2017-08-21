The 2017 Arundel Gallery Trail is under way!

The 2017 Arundel Gallery Trail, the 29th since 1988, looks like being another vintage year, promises spokesman James Stewart

James said: “As in most years there are more than 60 venues and over 100 local, national and international artists exhibiting a wide range of innovative, unique and creative work.

“The wonderful difference each year is the artists themselves and the unique, imaginative and amazing creativity they bring. These include established and emerging painters, sculptors, photographers, jewellers, furniture makers, textile artists, illustrators, 3D creators, weavers and many more.

“Now firmly regarded as one of the main elements of the annual Arundel Festival, the gallery trail venues, most within the historic old town centre, provide visitors with the chance to see some beautiful houses and gardens, not normally open to the public.

“There is something for the serious art collector as well as those just looking for something to match the sofa. It is also a great opportunity to meet the artists and discuss their work in the houses, gardens, shops and galleries of Arundel.

“The 2017 Gallery Trail poster image and brochure cover has been drawn from a painting called Time of Yellow (oil on canvas 120 x 160cm) by Matt Bodimeade.

“The painting shows the downs near South Stoke, just outside Arundel at late Summer. Matt will be exhibiting at the Project Gallery, High Street, Arundel during the Gallery Trail.”

James added: “For the last three years we have collaborated with Arundel Brewery in asking gallery trail artists to provide artwork that could be used for beer mats. The responses have been consistently good and so this year Arundel Brewery has gone a step further and asked for designs for a beer can! The limited edition beer is be a 3.5% ABV Pale Ale for sale until the end of the Festival in August while stocks last!

“In addition Arundel Brewery will donate 10 pence from the sale of every can to be split between the Gallery Trail and Arundel Festival.”

Arundel Brewery and judge James were looking for something that suggests Arundel and/or the festival in a young, trendy or edgy way.

The winning entry is by Oliver Hawkins, one of the gallery trail founders and regular exhibitors.

Samantha Walker, director of Arundel Brewery, said “We are delighted to once again to support the wonderful Arundel Festival and Gallery Trail. After several years running a beer mat competition, we decided to change it up a little and run a beer can competition! We wanted to show that Arundel is not only about wonderful history and tradition, but also about being contemporary, modern design and an independent shopping experience.”

James said: “The winning artwork certainly fits the brief. It is very contemporary and features rows of brightly-coloured circles, each with different letters or symbols. These can be read in many ways, but I think it represents the many different elements of Arundel Festival that make up the whole event.”

Elsewhere in the trail, Two Circles Design, a partnership of Mark and Rebecca Ford creating sculptures from found and grown natural materials from the South Downs, will produce three sculptural installations for the event. A large pod will be placed on the east roundabout by the station; Microbial World will be on the west roundabout by Ford Road, a piece created for Romsey Abbey, working with local school children to “highlight the microbial world around us and our very existence depends on it”; the third piece will be Sky Seeds and will be placed high up on the wall of Arundel Priory at the top of the High Street.

The organisers of this year’s Arundel Gallery Trail are Mark and Rebecca Ford, supported by Oliver Hawkins, Bill Philip, Andy Waite, Fanny Peppercorn and James Stewart. www.arundelgallerytrail.co.uk. The trail is August 19-28.

