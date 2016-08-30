National success for Chichester artist

Chichester Art Society member Glen Smith has had a painting selected for the Royal Society of Marine Artists’ annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London from September 28-October 8.

Glen’s painting of Newquay Harbour was one of 1,100 submitted by non-members of the RSMA and is one of the small number selected to hang alongside the work of RSMA members at their annual exhibition. The exhibition’s theme is the sea and everything related to it, from beaches and creeks to harbours and boats.

Chichester Art Society spokeswoman Jean Campbell said: “This exhibition is regarded as the most prestigious and varied marine art exhibition in the country and will feature over 400 works from emerging and well-established artists across a range of media, including oil painting, watercolour, pastels, prints, and sculpture.

“The society congratulates Glen, whose work was a visitors’ favourite at its June exhibition this year and wishes him continued success with his work in the future.”

