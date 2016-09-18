Why business should be brisk at Goodwood - preview and tips

Goodwood racecourse will host businesses from Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire for a day of hospitality and entertainment at this Wednesday’s (Sep 21) race day.

The event is designed to be the perfect platform for networking and meeting new potential clients. Organisations large and small will have the opportunity to chat to entrepreneurs and promote their brands.

Goodwood Estate CEO Alex Williamson will give an address during the afternoon, offering his own experience on running a successful business in the south.

A guest speaker will provide a Q&A session, giving further insight into how businesses can work together post-Brexit to best adapt to a changing marketplace.

An afternoon card of racing will provide the ideal backdrop to break the ice, with a professional tipster giving expert advice on picking a winning horse.

A champagne reception and two-course buffet lunch, followed by afternoon tea, will be served in the Charlton Hunt private hospitality boxes, with stunning panoramic views of the Racecourse, Chichester and South Downs.

Alex Eade, general manager of the racecourse, said; “At Goodwood we are really keen to support local businesses and initiatives like this are vital in helping to get organisations in the south working together.

“A day at the races is a fine opportunity to meet like-minded individuals from various industries, as the relaxed atmosphere is conducive to making introductions. We hope that by engaging with businesses from the area, we can help learn from each other for the greater good.”

A seven-race card starts at 2pm and a son of Frankel, Monarchs Glen, goes in the first.

The feature race is the Crimbourne Stud Foundation Stakes, a listed race, at 3.45pm.

Our tips: 2.00 Celestial Spheres, 2.35 Pow Wow, 3.10 Fadillah, 3.45 Sky Hunter, 4.20 Graceland, 4.55 Gorokai, 5.25 Fashionable Spirit.

