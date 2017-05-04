Who’ll reign before the Queen party at Fontwell?

They’re back in action at Fontwell on Friday evening, when race-goers can enjoy jump-racing action and a party in the paddock.

A seven-race schedule which ahead of final declarations had attracted a bumper crop of 151 entries begins at 4.55pm with the 1st Stop Plumbing and Cliff Bungays 90th Birthday Handicap Hurdle.

It continues through until 8.05 and the Rita Sen Solicitors Standard Open National Hunt flat race.

There are a number of entries from Sussex’s Gary Moore, recently crowned Fontwell’s champion trainer fore the 2016-17 season, who is never far from his next winner at the track.

The biggest entry is for the class-five Wizard Windows Hurdle at 7pm, which had 33 in the frame at the five-day stage.

Fontwell has suffered from some very small fields lately and officials will be hopeful tomorrow’s card should end that recent trend.

After racing, there’s live music from tribute band HRH Queen belting out the hits made famous by Freddie Mercury and Co.

It’s the start of a busy few weeks on the track at Fontwell.

On Thursday, May 18, the course stages its annual United Hunts hunter chase meeting, then on Sunday 28, it’s the bank holiday raceday.

