VIDEO: How’s the going at Goodwood?

We popped to Goodwood to check on the state of the turf ahead of next week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival - and heard from two clerks of the course instead of one.

Seamus Buckley, due to retire at the end of the season, was on hand to tell us how the ground was faring after last weekend’s 50mm downpour.

They'll soon be ready for the off at Goodwood / Picture by Tommy McMillan

And Ed Arkell, the man who will succeed Buckley, was also present to give us his reaction to landing the coveted Goodwood job.

Hear what they had to say in the video interview, above.

