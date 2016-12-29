SPORT IN 2016: Minding magic wows Glorious Goodwood crowd

Our review of local sport in 2016 today takes us back to Glorious Goodwood.

Right up to New Year’s Eve, we’re taking you back to some football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other sporting stories from 2016.

Minding on her way to the Nassau Stakes crown / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Today we go back to July’s second Qatar Goodwood Festival when there were many highlights - such as The Gurkha’s win in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and Big Orange successfully defending his Goodwood Cup crown (can he complete a unique treble in 2017?).

But it is on another equine superstar - one of the sport’s horses of the year, the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly Minding - that we focus in our look back at the week.

Minding was the clear favourite for the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes - and showed a massive last-day Glorious crowd why.

See our video report. above.

