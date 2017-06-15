Spinners put Sussex in control

Sussex spinners Will Beer and Danny Briggs took four wickets between them as South Africa 'A' were restricted to 151-6 at the close on day two of their tourist match at Arundel Castle.

Leg-spinner Beer (3-14) took wickets in his opening over of two separate spells - getting rid of Jason Smith (18) just prior to tea, then removing Jason Mulder (seven) and Heinrich Klaasen (five) late in the final session.

Briggs, who trapped the dangerous Temba Bavuma lbw for 63, took one wicket, as did seamers George Garton Abidine Sakande to leave South Africa 'A' trailing Sussex by 307 runs, after they were bowled out for 458 just after lunch.

The day belonged to Briggs, though, after he managed to notch a maiden first-class century just prior to lunch.

Briggs, who had just one first-class half-century to his name before today, ended unbeaten on 120 as Sussex were bundled out for 458.

Rudi Second ( *) and Dane Piedt ( *) will resume for the Proteas 'A' side, with 157 still needed to avoid the follow-on.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.