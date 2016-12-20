Selsey cricketers rewarded for sizzling summer

Selsey Cricket Club’s stars of 2016 were presented with their prizes at the annual dinner-dance and presentation, held at Selsey Golf Club.

The guests of honour were Kevin and Lisa Byrne. Kevin is CEO and founder of Checkatrade, the club’s main sponsors.

Lisa presented the majority of cups and awards, but the Sportsman’s Cup, aka the Wally Lightfoot Cup, was presented by Wally’s daughter Joy Mallett, who had travelled from Suffolk to present the cup.

Ricky Halpin presented the cup named after him for the most improved young player, which was Will Smith, who took home five cups in total.

Full list of the 2016 cup winners: Men’s - Veterans’ cup -Andy Horner; Sportsmans - Nick Nolan; Most improved young player - Will Smith; Fielding - Luke Cawtre; Man of the Match - Tom Amis; Duck Cup - Luke Cawte; Highest individual score - Tig Hoare; Catching Cup - Luke Cawte /Ash Humphries; Bowling Cup - Josh Stocks; Batting Cup - Pete Horner; 1st Team Batting - Karl Walton; 1st Team Bowling - Josh Stocks; 2nd team Batting - Will Smith; 2nd team Bowling - Will Smith; John Miller Cup - Will Smith; Robert Murphy Cup - Matt Weller; 2nd Team Captains’ cup - Will Smith; 1st Team Captains cup - Tom Amis; Players Player - Tom Amis; Player of the year - Tim Fewster; Frost Cup - Andy Horner; Stroud Cup - Ian Stocks. Ladies - Young player - Francesca Baker; Players player - Michelle Ackhurst; Fielding cup - Pam Baker; Batting cup - Lucy Cawley; Bowling cup - Lucy Cawley; Most Improved Player - Jo Walton; Reeve cup - Charlotte Vincent.

Following the annual meeting, the main officers were elected.

James Amis has been named first XI captain, with Tim Fewster as vice-captain and Adrian Townshend second XI captain.

They are: John Reeve - President; Andy Horner - Chairman; Ian Stocks - Vice-Chairman and Bar Manager; Secretary - Nic Nolan; Fixtures Secretary - Ricky Halpin; Treasurer - Deb Heath; Membership Secretary - Pete Driscoll; Colts co-ordinators - Jane Chaloner & James Chaloner; Committee Members - Brian Pleasance, Bob Hoare and Mike Nicholls.

They urgently need someone to volunteer as Sunday XI captain. If any member is willing to come forward and help run the Sunday side, they should make themselves known.

The club are looking for new members for 2017, playing, non-playing, men, women and juniors.

They are a friendly but competitive Clubmark club, running two men’s league sides, one ladies’ side and Sunday and midweek friendly sides, plus several junior sides.

They are looking for players of all abilities from juniors upwards.

For further information or to offer your services, email info@selseycc.co.uk

