Racing: Oktoberfest fun returns to Fontwell - preview and tips

Fontwell Park’s popular two-day October festival takes place tomorrow and Saturday.

Once again this year it’s called Oktoberfest as race-goers celebrate all things Bavarian alongside two strong days of jump racing.

It begins tomorrow with a competitive six-race card with the feature race at 3.55pm the Piling On The Bets Handicap Chase, worth £18,500 in prize money.

This has eight entries with Dan Skelton, Paul Nicholls, Gary Moore and Philip Hobbs among the trainers represented.

Moore is set to send Antony to post in the feature, hoping he can take the spoils after a 244-day break.

Friday’s card, running from 2.10pm to 5.05pm, has had 51 runners declared.

Saturday’s card is seven-strong, starting at 1.55 and ending at 5.20 and featuring the class-two Southern Water Sporting Chance Handicap Hurdle, worth £15,000.

Course victor Casper King will be out to continue the good early-season form of Hobbs.

In all, 119 entries were received for the second day.

Across both days, punters can relax in the German-themed beer garden and enjoy a range of Bavaraian-themed food and drink, or dance the afternoon away to the sounds of an oompah band.

Top yards are also set to be well-represented in the race with the likes of Alan King, Philip Hobbs, Paul Nicholls and Gary Moore all having entries.

Fontwell’s two-day October meeting has turned into one of the track’s annual highlights since being launched six years ago.

Our Friday tips: 2.10 Sussex Ranger, 2.45 Adrien Du Pont, 3.20 Bright Tomorrow, 3.55 As De Mee, 4.30 Strumble Head, 5.05 Doing Fine.