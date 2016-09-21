Nice one in the Cyril! Chichester vets take county crown

Chichester veterans have won the Cyril Blake County Foursomes after reaching the final for the first time.

It was played at Bognor GC against Seaford and after morning rain the match started in overcast conditions with Seaford starting strongly to put Chichester under the cosh.

A growing throng of Chichester supporters arrived to find two of the four pairs were three down after nine holes with the other two matches very close.

There started a tremendous fightback by the Chichester team led by captain Dave Monkton and Graham Probert who had begun their match by losing the first four holes. Gradually they pegged the opposition back and overtook them on the back nine so that they were able to putt out on the 15th and win by 4&3.

Through the trees there were handshakes on the 17th and Chichester arms aloft as John Styles and Nick Hobbs completed their victory after a very close encounter to put Chichester two matches up.

Just a halved match was needed for Chichester to win the cup and avoid the dreaded play-off. Jim Robertson and Mike Snuggs were four down after the 11th but drew on all their skills to get back to two down. Unfortunately the holes ran out and they succumbed to their opponents on the 17th.

Chichester players and supporters embraced amid much joy and relief after such a tremendous contest, where the Seaford team had fought so hard to play their part.

All eyes were on the final match where Paul Compton and Mike Harrington had just won the 15th hole to make their match all square. With players and supporters gathering to watch, the atmosphere was intense.

It was then that Compton played his shot of the day on the 16th, a long drive to the right of the fairway opening up the hole to perfection. The Seaford player tried to emulate this but caught the trees on the left and his partner could only lay up short of the ditch in two.

Now it was Harrington’s turn to hold his nerve and clear the ditch, landing just short of the green. With Seaford taking two more to reach the green the Chi pair were able to putt out to go one up.

On the 17th, both drives flirted with the trees to the right and with Seaford needing to win they took on a long shot which floated right and came to rest in the right-side bunker. Compton and Harrington, needing only a half to win the trophy, safely manouvred their ball on to the green in three to put the pressure back on Seaford.

An up and down from the bunker was required but it was not achieved and the Chichester pair were able to putt out for a win to seal the victory.

History had been made and the Chichester veterans team that had played so magnificently throughout the season had won the Cyril Blake Cup for the very first time, a dream come true and a feat that will be remembered by the club and the veterans section forever ( Photo shows the successful Chichester Veterans team from the left: John Styles, Nick Hobbs, Dave Monkton (captain), Graham Probert, Mike Harrington (arms aloft), Paul Compton, Jim Robertson and Mike Snuggs).

BOGNOR

August was a good month for the lady golfers at Bognor Golf Club, with plenty of warm sunshine and very little rain.

The medal and buttons competition was won this year by Sian Southerton (silver button) and Jacqui Humphreys (bronze button).

Results: Silver Division - 1 Sian Southerton; 2 June Salt; 3 Nicki Vincent; 4 Sue Sidebotham. Bronze A division - 1 Jacqui Humphreys; 2 Denise Duquemin; 3 Margaret Martin. Bronze B division - 1 Val Robertson; 2 Jackie Chamberlain. Bronze C division - 1 Jane Finch; 2 Maleta Moore.

Most of the summer knockouts have been completed, culminating in the championship finals on Sunday, September 4.

This year’s winning lady golfer was Chloe Court, while Heather Tidy was runner-up. The other semi-finalists were Wendy Johnson and Suzanne Taylor.

Other summer knockout competition results: Championship Pairs - Jacqui Humphreys & Caroline Pilbeam; Alpha Cup - Jackie Chamberlain; Hindhead Cup - Chloe Court; Maginnis Cup - Sue Sidebotham; Marie Louise Trophy - Eileen Morris; Putting Trophy - Bridget Samuels.

Heather Tidy won the Grayson Cup with 44 points and a new ladies’ course record of three-under-par 69. Paul Cooper came second with 42; Stephen Reynolds third with 41.

Bognor’s knockout finals day included four finals: the men’s club championship, the ladies’ club championship semi-finals and final, the Vicliff final and the Riseborough final.

The men’s club championship final was between Andy Brown and James MacLean over 36 holes. It was a great game with plenty of birdies and Brown went on to a 5&4 win – his third club championship title.

Graham Harmes came through an epic battle against Jack Taylor to win the Riseborough Trophy on the 20th hole.

Dominic Rainey overcame a strong opponent in Stanley Riseborough to win two up in the Vicliff Trophy.

Twenty-four Bognor seniors thoroughly enjoyed their annual pilgrimage to Lingfield Golf Club for two games and an overnight stay.

The event was managed by Cliff Wills, with this year the theme being the Ryder Cup, 12 players representing each side. As with the real Cup last year, ‘Europe’ handsomely defeated USA. Winner of the singles competition with a combined score of 72 points was Willis himself. The next get-together will be in April 2017 at Meon Valley.

Sixty Bognor seniors turned out for a new Texas scramble competition. Scores were excellent as reflected the course and conditions. Winners with 64 gross and 56.2 nett were Bryan Madgwick, John Woodhead, Nigel Wainwright and Malcolm Dodds. In second place with gross 64, nett 58.2, were Barry Ingate, Ray Proctor, Rob Walker and Barry Vanstone.

Third with gross 67, nett 58.5, were Barry Appleby, John Chapman, Alan Ford and Joe Flanagan.

SELSEY

Selsey men’s monthly medal competition was won in division one by Dan Russell with nett 63. Division two was won by Colin Dowdeswell with 67.

The Daily Mail Foursomes was won by Brian Platt and Malcolm Cawte with nett 68.5; Matt Hurst and Barry Rishman came second with 69.

The Denny Terry Cup for teams of three was won by Jamie McKinlay, Chris Lyon and Tony Nelson (captain).

The Maurice Jewell Cup was claimed by Chris Lyon with 39 points. Dan Russell scored 38.

Selsey’s men’s team played away to Bognor and lost 3½- 2½ .

Selsey ladies have also been busy. The Pam Albers trophy – played in honour of the past member who donated the trophy – was won by Sharon Williams and the runner-up was Barbara Winter.

An irons-and-putter only competition was held, with no woods, drivers or rescue clubs allowed. Winner was Gillian Hill; runner-up Judy Sharpe.

A Stableford was won by Gillian Hill and second was Trudy Hynes.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies’ mixed open saw 54 pairs set off to play on a course in superb condition in perfect weather conditions – with expectations high. Rain did appear later in the day but didn’t seem to stop the players scoring well.

The pairs had travelled from various counties including Kent, Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey, Somerset and Middlesex.

The format of the competition was four-ball better-ball and the eight prizewinners all had 40-plus points with the top three pairs having 43 points.

The first prize went to Neil Cockerell and Irene Matheson from Cottesmore.

Players said how much they enjoyed the day and was keen to return next year.

Cowdray ladies had an awayday to Chiddingfold, playing a Texas scramble in teams of three. The winners with a score of 43 points were Sally Williams, Janice Leath and Frances Marjoram. The runners-up were Sue Brown, Jenny Clegg and Wendy Street with 42.

The weather was glorious and the ladies enjoyed lunch and prizegiving on the patio.

Cowdray Park seniors travelled to Hayling Island, having won at home 5½-2½ earlier in the season. This time the scores were reversed, with the home side gaining revenge by the same score.

Cowdray fielded four players who had never played this tough championship links course before.

The opening match featured both match managers, Trevor Edwards (CP) and Alan Mills (HI), and their playing partners, with victory being snatched away from Cowdray on the final green when the home pair won the hole to tie the scores.

Cowdray’s only victory came from the ever-reliable Ken Marjoram and new senior Ken Yeats. Chris Hutchings and Sam Howes forced a half after a close game, with never more than a hole between them.

Frank Cheevers and Bill Birnie lost by one down.

A statistic showing how closely these sides are matched is that, over the past four years, there has only been one point’s difference between the sides, with Hayling totalling 32.5 and Cowdray 31.5.

