Young athletes enjoy first taste of great outdoors

Several Chichester Runners & AC athletes were at the annual Basingstoke YA Open Meeting at a windswept Down Grange Sports Centre for their first outdoor competition of the year.

With a bitterly-cold headwind, conditions were not conducive to good performances, although there were some exceptions.

Emily Russell’s hard-fought 100m brough a PB clocking of 13.94sec – that after a valiant 29.29.40sec in the 200m.

The under-17s saw Rachel Laurie and Rosie Compton, both just coming off heavy blocks of winter training, having to battle their way round 200m to record 27.10sec and 28.58sec (PB) respectively.

The adverse conditions continued to prevail in the 100m, with Laurie posting 13.61sec, and Compton 14.16sec.

In the under-15s, Fleur Hollyer ran her first 75m hurdles, clocking 15.92sec, did a 3.81m long jump and, despite running into a fierce headwind in the 100m, still managed to record a PB 14.37sec.

Sophie Dudman ran a good 12.74sec PB in the under-13 70m hurdles and ten-year-old Lucy Hollyer competed in her first 100m, displaying good technique into a headwind to record a highly-creditable time of 16.31sec, not long after a 3.33m long jump.

David Churcher

