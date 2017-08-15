Wittering welcome patrons... Chichester claim Midhurst Cup

On a pleasant afternoon, a Witterings mixed team took on the Sussex vice-patrons in their an annual visit.

Despite Witterings losing it was a very enjoyable afternoon. Tony Nixon was the hosts’ captain of the day

They edged away over the last three ends to take the trophy with an eight-shot victory.

Scores: Paul Chivers, Glyn Dobson, Colin Carter and Lindsay Bangs (skip) won 20-15; John Heathorn, Ron Prior, Jan Derkatsch, Fred Knotts (skip) won 20-18; Sheila Currell, Alan Somerville, Bryan Smethurst, Ken Clark (skip) lost 29-20; Judy Bangs,Val Hooker, Brian Barnes, Ray Stephens (skip) lost 35-7; Stuart Hooker, Marion Corbett, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (skip) lost 18-16; Diane Leach, Ros Hanbury, Maureen Mulligan, Anne May (skip) lost 28-10.

Witterings 82 Chichester 71

Scores (friendly): Colin Carter, Chris Jelf, Ros Hanbury (s) beat Frances Downing, Steph Baverstock, Tony Daines (skip) 15-12; Marina Aylward, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) beat Barbara Higham, Colin Dean, Terry Wiseman (skip) 23-6; Stuart Hooker, Glyn Dobson, Jan Derkatsch (s) lost 16-14 to Duncan Gray, Stuart wilson, Veronica Pickering (skip); Nige Miller, David Gibbons, Anne May (s) lost 19-15 to Debbie Hogg, Alan Stewart, Derek Leach (skip) ; Diane Leach, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 18-15 to Chris Wade, Keith Burt, Peter White (skip).

Witterings 85 Worthing Pavilion B 65

Witterings got their revenge over Worthing Pavilion ‘B’ in the West Sussex League by winning on all four rinks and taking the ten points – a complete reverse of their previous match.

Dave Bell’s team went into the last end with the score level at 16-16 and managed to get one shot which clinched the match.

Scores: Nige Miller, Brian Smethurst, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won 22-20; Paul Chivers, David Gibbons, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 22-14; Stuart Hooker, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) won 17-16; Glyn Dobson, Chris Jelf, Ron Prior, Fred Knotts (s) won 24-15.

Witterings 88 Little Spain 65

Scores (friendly): Sue Dobson, Graham Mason, Gwilym Morgan skip) won 25-12; Jacky Clapton, Chris Jelf, Ros Hanbury (skip) won 21-14; Helen Mason, Bryan Smethurst, Chris Horsley (skip) lost 16-12; Sylvia Smethurst, Doug Holden, Ron Prior (skip) won 21-10; David Buckton, Maureen Mulligan, Diane Leach (skip) lost 13-9.

* Last week’s report on the club’s triples weekend should have included Doug Holden in the runners-up team, not David Buckton.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 76 Petersfield 68

In the Midhurst Cup final held at Midhurst Bowling Club, Chichester held a slender one-shot lead over Petersfield after 15 ends. But they edged away over the last three ends to take the trophy with an eight-shot victory.

Scores: Jean Hole, Kevin Ball, Gary Miller (skip) won 23-13; Ian Linfield, Veronica Pickering, Brian Butler (skip) lost 22-10; Les Etherington, Betty Spicer, Stuart Meyer (skip) won 22-14; Cole Porter, Sue Miles, David Schofield (skip) won 21-19.

Chichester A 79 Bognor A 57

Chichester A were six shots adrift after ten ends of their West Sussex League division one match at home to Bognor A. Chichester eased their way back into it and after 15 ends they were two shots ahead. Chichester pulled clear to win by 22 shots, taking seven points.

Scores: Mike Bayfield, Tony Hardgrove, Brian Talmage, Mick Page (skip) won 26-11; Gerry Jackson, Guy Buckle, Gary Miller, David Schofield (skip) drew 17-17; Cole Porter, Mike Lewis, Stuart Meyer, Brian Butler (skip) lost 17-10; Peter Whale, Les Etherington, Kevin Ball, Nick Anderson (skip) won 2612.

Pulborough 86 Chichester 46

Chichester travelled to Pulborough for a mixed friendly and found the heavy green not to their liking and suffered losses by all four triples.

Scores: Joe Dyke, Roy Anscombe, Stuart Meyer (skip) lost 20-15; Duncan Gray, Richard Smith, Mike Lewis (skip) lost 15-13; Jean Hole, Tony Daines, Kevin Ball (skip) lost 20-11; Babs Walker, Keith Burt, Peter White (skip) lost 31-7.

Chichester 50 Pagham 20

Six much-needed points were taken by Chichester in their home C&M League game against Pagham.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Jean Hole, Bridget Collins & Betty Spicer won 33-4; Chris Hobbs, Rosemary Manning, Steph Baverstock & Wendy Adams won 17-15.

Two good wins in the BM Mixed League have put Chichester into an unbeatable position at the top of division two.

Chichester 57 Fishbourne 23

Scores: Les Etherington, Ronnie Pickering & Peter Whale won 27-14; Stuart Meyer, Steph Baverstock & Mike Bayfield won 30-9.

Chichester 57 Middleton 23

Scores: Terry Wiseman, Betty Spicer & Brian Butler won 30-7; Chris Hobbs, Kevin Ball & Mike Bayfield won 27-10.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 55 Fishbourne 35

This home friendly was won by West Dean. They were winners on two of the rinks and lost narrowly on one.

Scores: David Turner, IanMorrison, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 17-10; Ann Hiscock, Tony Bleach, John Butterworth [s] won 25-11; Pam Patterson, Bob Ho;man, Tony Boxall [s] lost 14-13.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 81 Worthing 95

Southbourne lost at home to Worthing in West Sussex League division one. Each team won on two rinks and Southbourne lost overall by 14 shots to earn four points.

Scores: Mal Keane, Colin Bulbeck, Pete Garrard & Mark Soper (s) won 25-18; John Hardy, Russ Godfrey, Eddie Neuts & Paul Butler (s) won 25-24; Ted Badger, John Staker, Dave Fewell & Dave Alner (s) lost 25-15; Pete Jasinski, Daniel Hibberd, Dave Walter & Andy Smith (s) lost 28-16.

RAFA 45 Southbourne 31

Southbourne lost away to RAFA in division one of the BM mixed triples league. Southbourne lost on both rinks and overall by 14 shots.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Mal Keane & Pete Jasinski (s) lost 19-18; Irene Jennings, Jim Jennings & Dave Young (s) lost 26-13.

CRABLANDS

Crablands ladies gained a valuable six points in the C&M League game at home to Maltravers, winning 47-38.

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Grace Humphreys, Mollie Back and Sheila Jones won 24-19; Val Foyle, Carole Cornwell,Sue Blyth and Cynthia Ruler won 23-19; (friendly): Val Tyrrell, Lil Tuck, Barbara Chandler and Melva Bateman won 26-18.

The Men played East Preston in the WS League and gained two points.

LITTLE SPAIN

They may be friendlies but there is pride at stake when Little Spain meet local rivals Crablands.

Having lost at Crablands in May in their first match of the season by 12 shots, Little Spain turned the tables in the home fixture with an 84-64 victory. That meant they won by eight shots overall and took the unofficial title of champions of Selsey for this season.

Scores (Little Spain names first): Heather Saharaee, Peter Latchford and Jim Lankshear (skip) lost 22-10 to Don Jonas, Peter Farrow and Melva Bateman (s); Geoff Tipper, Sylvia Ballinger and Trevor Plaistow (s) won 16-14 against Jack Freeborough, Colin Smith & Lil Tuck (s); Pat Joy, John Ballinger and Bob Hughes (s) won 17-10 against Richard Green, Val Tyrrell & Val Foyle (s); Jack Sutherland, Val Palmer and Archie Coletta (s) won 23-8 against Margaret Whittle, Brian Berry and Maggie Bland (s); Jim Joy, Geoff Spicer and Trevor Palmer (s) won 18-10 against Jo Green, Eddie Willcocks & Barbara Chandler (s).

Heavy rain saw Little Spain’s trip to East Preston cancelled but the weather was much better for their journey to the Witterings – but the result was not so good as they suffered a 21-shot defeat despite winning on two of the five rinks.

Scores (Little Spain names first): Geoff Tipper, Barbara Bond and Archie Coletta (skip) won 16-12 against Helen Mason, Bryan Smethhurst and Chris Horsley (s); Heather Sahraee, Peter Latchford and Trevor Plaistow (s) won 15-9 against David Buckton, Maureen Mullinghan and Diane Leach (s); Chris Bond, Sylvia Ballinger and Trevor Palmer (s) lost 21-14 to J Clapton, Chris Jelf and Ros Hanbury (s); Joan Spicer, John Ballinger and Iain Mayzes (s) lost 25-12 to Sue Dobson, G Mason and Gwilym Morgan (s); Jack Sutherland, Val Palmer and Geoff Spicer(s) lost 21-10 to Sylvia Smethhurst, Doug Holden and Ron Prior (s).

Little Spain’s internal Friday League for the Gordon Simmons Trophy is nearing its conclusion with only one point separating the top two teams.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies’ Hannah Down has won the Sussex ladies’ unbadged singles championship.

The semi-final and final were played on the same day. In the semi she won 21-17 and the final 21-8.

Bognor ladies played Norfolk in the C&M league division one. They won on both rinks, 59-24 in total, and secured six points. They also won the friendly.

Scores: Jean Taylor, Christiine Dunham, Janet Whitfield, Margaret Phillips won 24-18; Hannah Down, Penny Jones, Anne Parry, Barbara Reardon won 35-6; (friendly): Edna Keywood, Beryl Charlesworth, Jean Spiers won 19-9.

Bognor A visited Chichester A but lost 79-57, scoring three points to Chichester’s seven.

Scores: K Hellyer, K Taylor, G Stevens J Whitfield lost 26-11; D Jackson, P Lichfield, N Waddock, R Gardner drew 17-17; T Arnold, D Parker, A Richardson, T Moore won 17-10; M Conolly, J Christensen, D Ford, T Sayers lost 26-12.

Bognor B played Arundel and lost 93-75, Bognor scoring four points and Arundel six.

Scores: R Lincoln, G Kendall, N Hatfield, L Hall won 23-20; R Bobett, N Burchfell, K Graham, M Philpott lost 25-14; G Cook, P Phillips, R Robinson, J Blacow lost 25-13; G Dunham, P Hasler, B Hey, T Rexstrew won 25-20.

Bognor played a friendly against Goring Manor and won 87-71.

MIDDLETON

The keenly-anticipated annual Middleton inter-club trips festival took place over the weekend. The winning semi-finalists will meet during the club’s competition finals in early September.

Results: Quarter-finals: Gary Steventon, Terry Bridge, Sandra Shere beat Pat Eccles, Chopsie Chapman, John Green; Rosemary Gregory, Reg Eccles, Laurie Oldridge beat Ann Steventon, Felicity Hurcomb, Jim Delaney; Andrew Nurse, Pat Mitchell, Roy Kempson beat Bob Colvin, John Shearer, Jane Shearer; Bob Bravington, Sonya Denny, Peter Lush beat Ken Baker, Pam Leach, Jane Nurse. Semi-finals: Rosemary Gregory, Reg Eccles, Laurie Oldridge beat Gary Steventon, Terry Bridge, Sandra Shere; Bob Bravington, Sonya Denny, Peter Lush beat Andrew Nurse, Pat Mitchell, Roy Kempson.

For teams eliminated in earlier rounds there was a plate competition, won by Terry Matthews, Valerie Maher and Iris Newton.

Chichester 58 Middleton 17

In the Brooks Motors League, a mixed team from Middleton struggled against Chichester, who took all the points.

Scores: Rosemary Gregory, Peter Lush, Andrew Nurse lost 31-7; Terry Bridge, Mary Wootten, Bob Colvin lost 27-10. Chichester 6pts. Maltravers 60 Middleton Ladies 49

Maltravers bagged more shots overall while Middleton ladies won two of the three games.

Scores: Jane Nurse, Sonia Denny, Rosemary Gregory won 22-16; Sylvia Booker, Sandra Shere, Val Maher lost 31-10; Roslyn Green, Pam Leach, Pat Eccles won 17-13.

Middleton Men 72 Maltravers 37

Middleton men won two of the three games and also won on shots scored.

Scores: Chopsy Chapman, Bryan Kingswell, Terry Bridge, Gary Steventon won 31-10; Peter Hall, Jim Delaney, Reg Eccles, Bob Colvin won 24-8; John Green, Ken Baker, Jim Maher, Andrew Nurse lost 19-17.

PAGHAM

A men’s league match against Pulborough ended in a 95-57 loss.

Scores: R Pearson, K Ruffell, D Vaughan, M English lost 18-16; C Stone, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 24-13; K Robini, J Jones, M Adams, T Tack lost 26-16; T Wells, J Fox, G Cutts, R Dear lost 27-12.

In the men’s league against Worthing Pavilion B, Pagham lost 80-68 but took three points.

Scores: T Wells, K Ruffell, T Hayes, R Dear lost 26-14; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss drew 18-18; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 20-17; K Robini, J Cowley, M Adams, T Tack lost 19-16.

Four mixed triples – two home, two away – lost 116-49 to Chichester in the semi-finals of the Midhurst Cup.

Scores: J Wells, R Dear, T Tack lost 24-13; T Wells, C Mayoss, P Mayoss won 17-11; R Pearson, S Stocker, M English lost 29-5; M Adams, D Vaughan, G Conley lost 29-5.

Four mixed Pagham triples took on Grasshoppers and won 64-52.

Scores: J Warner, D Levy, A Ross won 14-10; H Dear, T Hayes, R Dear won 18-13; J Mumford, B Mumford, E Shine won 19-16; A Burrell, R Wakeford, P Burrell drew 13-13.

MIDHURST

Petersfield A 49 Midhurst A 41

In their Three Counties League match, Midhurst A lost to Petersfield A by eight shots

Scores: Malcolm Hutchings, Bob Butterfield & Dave King won 19-9; Delphine Clark, Terry Berry & Paul Chuter lost 25-8; Jack Lea, Ann Chuter & Gerald Dixon lost 15-14.

Midhurst B 35 Petersfield B 72

In a home league match, Midhurst B lost to Petersfield B by 14 shots, winning on one rink.

Scores: Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells won 25-11; Stella Tait, Howard Seymour & Stuart Largan lost 15-13; Alan Ricketts, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle lost 32-11.

Farnham 40 Midhurst B 58

In a match that was originally postponed through wet weather, Midhurst beat Farnham overall by 18 shots, winning on all three rinks picking up five valuable points.

Scores: Howard Seymour, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan won 19-15; Sue Ralph, Phil Kingswell & Roy Ralph won 16-8; Peter Moller, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle won 23-17.

PETWORTH

The heavy rain midweek led to Petworth’s match against Fittleworth being switched to Petworth’s carpet, which dries more easily, and the home team took advantage to win two rinks to one and 57-40 overall.

Playing at Aldingbourne in the Men’s League, Petworth registered an 8-2 victory – 91-68 in shots – which took them to third in division three on average points per game.

Scores (friendly v Fittleworth): Carol Hall, Stan Enticknap and Barry Stanton lost 16-13; Selwyn Hall, Nigel Flynn and Jim Palmer won 24-11; Jill Redmond, Dan Butler and Marc Lancaster won 20-13.

Scores: (League v Aldingbourne): Selwyn Hall, Stan Enticknap, Mick Booth and Bob Murray won 21-20; Bill Bryder, Ron Elliott, Kevin Mitchell and Barry Forey won 27-11; John Steel, Nigel Flynn, Barry Stanton and Jim Palmer won 24-14; Peter Miles, Jim Dormer, David Mustard and Mick Monk lost 23-19.

