West Sussex bowls trophy is travelling to Infinity

West Sussex held their pairs championship at Westergate and 32 pairs from around the county competed.

After the round-robin games the best 16 teams competed in the KO stages where Lavant I, Lavant II, Bognor I, Bognor III, Southbourne II and Southbourne IV all failed to progress.

In the final Page and Rollings were in excellent form and dominated the final. Andrews and Mills were unable to find their form of the semi-final and the Infinity pair took the title with a 13-5 victory.

In the quarter-finals Mannings Heath beat Horley II 10-8, Boxgrove-based Infinity I beat Bury-based The Martlets I 13-6, Comptons beat Midhurst 11-1 and Bognor IV beat The Martlets III 10-3.

In the first semi-final the Infinity pair of Chris Page and Jack Rollings played Mannings Heath and took an early lead which they maintained to run out 10-5 winners.

The second semi-final matched the Bognor pairing of Clive Andrews and Brian Mills against Comptons and some excellent play by Brian Mills took the Bognor pair into the final with a 10-4 victory.

ARUN

Arun 128 Norfolk 91

June Taffurelli captained for the day and some new bowlers were given a chance to shine in this friendly - which they took well.

Midway through the game things were pretty even, but for two rinks that dominated their game for Arun.

Scores: T Finch, G King, M Bateman, E Shoyer won 19-13; J Bumfrey, S Webster, B Cairns, J Muffett lost 23-15; R Lincoln, S Pike, R Osment, M King lost 16-15; G Finch, O Fideon, J Brazier, J Taffurelli won 32-10; J Taylor, B Cairns, C Dunham, E King lost 22-16; N Waddock, E Keywood, B Pike, R Eidenheoft won 31-13.

Egham 117 Arun 113

A close match at Egham saw Arun lose narrowly but have an enjoyable day.

Scores: C Chester, J Gilpin, R Robinson, J Morris lost 29-8; P Langridge, P Doust, A Hunt, P White lost 20-18; R Lincoln, P Easterbrook, P Phillips, G Leaman won 26-11; N Waddock, T Hayes, B Sanford, R Gardner won 25-13; J Dyke, G Kendell, B Sales, C Radford lost 28-13; R Pearson, B Smith, G Courtney, M English won 23-16.

Arun 141 Langley Sports 92

Arun entertained Langley Sports and put their home advantage to good effect by winning on four rinks by a good margin.

Scores: J Sarrow, G Kendall, D Ford, P White won 32-8; T Jennings, B Jones, C Burnard, M Bonnar lost 21-16, G King, A Bateman, N Hatfield, G Leaman lost 21-16; Len, Edna, V May A Anderson won 22-20; D Parker, S Wilson, B Sanford, R Gardner won 28-14; C Chester, A Avery, T Dade won 27-8.

* Arun ladies entertained Sutton and won 133-101.

Scores: E Keywood, S Hart, M Bateman & B Spicer lost 19-17; O Fidgeon, P Jones, M Bacon & W Adams lost 17-15; L Curtis, C Dunham, M Brand & B Collins won 23-13; K Williams, M Potter, M Phillips & J Taffurelli won 20-17; J Foster, P Rampton, S Stocker & G Conley won 33-17; F Downing, C Hillier, R Wiedenheoft & C Horsley won 25-18.

In the national Yetton Trophy, Arun ladies beat Adur 68-50. This puts them into the semi-finals.

They will now travel to Bristol where they will meet St Neots. Congratulations go to the ladies as well as the best of the luck for the semi-finals.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne Bowls Club’s Polar Bears continue to enjoy their winter bowling roll-ups. They gather every Monday and Friday between 10am and midday, typically with around 32 bowlers from surrounding clubs including Wittering, Little Spain, Fishbourne and Emsworth attending.

Bowlers of all abilities are welcome – they just need to wear warm clothing and flat bowls shoes. The fee is £2.50 a session including a cup of tea or coffee at half-time served by Sue Young and Irene Jennings.

* Southbourne’s Robin Armstrong made it through to the last 16 of the Swedish Masters in Stromstad, the latest leg of the short mat players’ tour.

He won four out of his five games in the group stage and qualified for the first time into the cup knockout competition.

A bye in the first round saw Armstrong through to the last 32 and a game against Joel Häger from Sweden, who is currently ranked six in the world. In a very close game, he won by 11-9 to book a place in the next round.

In the last 16, Armstrong lost 13-4 against local player Tommy Dahlgren.

Armstrong earns 102 points from the competition, boosting his total to 200 and elevating him to 130th in the world ranking.

Southbourne Rangers 36 Upper Beeding 38

Southbourne Rangers lost at home against Upper Beeding in county-wide division one of the West Sussex Winter League.

In a close match, Southbourne won on one mat but lost overall by two shots to earn two points overall.

Scores: Audrey Bull, Colin Bulbeck, Dave Walter & Robin Armstrong (s) won 19-18; Karen Alner, Malcolm Keane, Andy Smith & Dave Alner (s) lost 20-17.

LAVANT

Lavant held their invitation fours day which proved enjoyable, with Chobham Heath taking overall honours for the day.

Lavant A 66 Southwater 33

In this third-round cup match, Lavant won and have made it to the semi-finals to be held at Westergate on April 1.

Scores: J Lee, M Winter, T Haigh and P Winter won 31-16; R Harding, T Bleach, P Beardmore and P Whale won 35-17.

Lavant Red 50 Ashington Owls 23

Lavant Red entertained Ashington Owls and their win left them eight points clear at the top of division two.

Scores: J Lee, M Winter, T Haigh and P Winter won 32-12; R Harding, T Bleach, P Beardmore and P Whale won 18-11; (friendly): C Stubbs, W Cooper, B Cooper and T Boxall won 24-16.

Nyetimber 41 Lavant Blue 44

Lavant Blue played at Nyetimber and had a narrow win, taking four points.

Scores: C Beardmore, J Conway, R Peirce and J Sharrod won 34-11; E Keane, P Sharrod, B Wallsgrove and T Boxall lost 30-10; (friendly): J Smith, W Cooper, B Cooper and R Stevens won 31-10.

FITTLEWORTH

West Chiltington 53 Fittleworth 63

Scores: Jane Adsett, Marilyn Knight, Sonia Burden, Bernard Adsett (skip) lost 24-17; Pauline Gilpin, Lorraine Berry, Tessa Clegg, Charlie Martin (skip) won 20-15; Muriel Cook, Richard Burden,Tony Broughton, Dave Herbert (skip) won 26-14.

Fittleworth 64 Southwater 49

Scores: Alex Herbert, Lorraine Berry, Tessa Clegg, Dave Herbert (skip) won 22-21; Arthur Ellcome, Sonia Burden, Tony Broughton (skip) won 20-7; Simon Herbert, Marilyn Knight, Richard Burden, Alvar Etherington (skip) won 22-21.

