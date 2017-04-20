VIDEO: Take a tour of Chichester Rugby Club’s new Oaklands Pavilion

Chichester Rugby Club are putting the finishing touches to a £600,000-plus project to extend and refurbish their clubhouse at their Oaklands Park HQ.

Chairman Declan Hutchings gave the Observer an exclusive look around the facility, which we are sharing with you, the readers, here on video.

The new facilities at Chichester Rugby Club are a hit with locals / Picture by Paul Collins

The club want as many people in the community as possible to make use of the building - which is already proving popular for events and meetings.

Watch the video for the full behind-the-scenes look.

