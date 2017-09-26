VIDEO: Seaford College rugby star celebrates England breakthrough

Seaford College student Fergus Guiry has earned a place in the England rugby sevens squad.

Guiry, who was doing his A-levels in June, was offered a England team trial after being spotted by the coaching team while playing for his school at the Rosslyn Park sevens.

Guiry got the dream call from England Rugby offering him a one year contract with the team.

Fergus said: “It is quite surreal how quickly everything has happened. The England coaches watched me play for Seaford against Eton College and they spoke to my coaches at Seaford College and said I was on their radar.

“I was invited to a trial and then the phone call came saying I had been successful, and then they offered me a contract.”

Guiry was careful not to get carried away and kept his A-level studies the main priority, where he achieved great results.

He said: “The England coaches told me to focus on my exams, which I did. The contract started at the end of June but I had the opportunity to win my first England shirt in Moscow at the beginning of June before completing my A levels. I scored my first England try against Belgium.”

Ed Bowden, head of rugby at the college near Petworth, said: “Fergus being awarded a contract is great for the school from a rugby point of view but he also got things right in the classroom, which is very important.”

Guiry won his second England sevens cap in July at the European Grand Prix series before being part of the silver medal-winning England squad in the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas.

He captained England in the gold-medal match against Samoa,and again when they won the bronze at the under-18 European Championships.

It is quite surreal how quickly everything has happened. Fergus Guiry

Andrew Guiry, Fergus’s father, is immensely proud of what his son has achieved and how he has handled the opportunity.

He said: “We are all very proud of him, he focused on his A levels first, and stayed very level-headed about the whole thing, and now he can focus on this exciting opportunity.”