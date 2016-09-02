VIDEO: Olympic hockey heroes are a hit in Chichester

Chichester Hockey Club members were visited by two of the GB ladies’ hockey team who won gold in Rio.

The team’s Olympic effort inspired a nation, captured our hearts and secured vital funding.

It will have done a massive amount for the sport in general – and will do a lot of good for Chichester and other clubs.

The juniors benefited from one-on-one goalkeeper coaching with Kirsty Mackay and skills lessons from Sophie Bray.

The duo addressed the group and gave advice on penalty shuffles and witnessed some of youngsters have a go themselves – successfully.

Club chairman Simon Pierce presented the ladies with a thank-you gift of champagne and a Chichester shirt and the entire congregation gave three cheers.

The GB girls then blew everyone away producing a No19 Bray GB hockey playing shirt from Rio, which had been signed by a large majority of the GB-winning side. This will be framed and given pride of place in the new clubhouse, which is being officially opened this weekend.

Juniors and adults alike lined up to have pictures taken with the pair, touch the Olympic gold medal and get their sticks and shirts signed.

It was a wonderful evening never to be forgotten.

Some of the senior members of the club were barely born when GB last won Olympic hockey gold 28 years ago – hopefully it won’t be so long until the next one.

If you want to get involved in the hockey club, pick up a stick or start as a total beginner get in touch with the club.

All ages and abilities are most welcome.

TOM O’BOYLE

