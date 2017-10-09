VIDEO: Baker does it again - but Boutwood’s out to get him

It was Chichester one-two in the 2017 renewal of the challenging race and Baker was a clear winner as he came home in 1hr 12min 46sec. But another Chichester athlete, Will Boutwood, was second - and is improving all the time. He aims to stop Baker making it seven from seven next year. Baker was delighted to break the tape at the Chichester College finish line after a course that took in both city centre landmarks and Goodwood and Lavant countryside, including the steep climb up the Trundle Hill, and he told us: “It was a pretty solid run really. I felet quite comfortable all the way really. “I’m quite happy with my time. I was aiming for sub-74 minutes really so I’m well within that target.” Asked whether he had dreamed in 2012, when he won the first Chi half after it was revived, that he’d still be the winner five years later, he laughed: “Yes! It’s my kind of course. I train at Kingley Vale, West Marden and Stansted. I train on all the hills so it’s my sort of terrain. “I had people with me for the first mile and a half and pulled away at the top of Oaklands Park. The gap kept growing. I was checking my watch and trying to keep further ahead. “There was really good support and the lead cyclist did a good job.” Baker said the race was one of his favourites in the calendar and added: “It’s one I target. I’ll certainly be back next year.”

See video of all the Chi Half starters

The first three home at the Chi Half / Picture by Derek Martin

See a picture gallery from the race here Boutwood, a university student and grandson of one-time well-known Chichester dentist John Boutwood, said: “I’m really happy with second. I was third all the way round. I was slowly trying to catch James Ellis, who was second. “It was really good. The Trundle was a bit of a killer again but the downhill bit’s quite nice! “Give me one more year and I’ll have James! I did this race two years ago in about 1hr 29min so this is a big improvement. It’s about 30 seconds off my half marathon best. Last time I did a half was in February but it didn’t have a Trundle in it! “I really like the course. I’m from round here but I go to uni in London so I like coming back here to run. It’s a really nice area, especially up the Trundle. It’s one of my favourite places. The race has a really good atmosphere.”