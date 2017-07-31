Track mishap can’t stop Herbert’s Ma5da Cup charge

Luke Herbert’s latest Ma5da Supercup outing took place at the Snetterton circuit in Norwich.

The Chichester speedster made the most of testing sessions in qualifying which meant he started his first race in pole position, ahead of his main rival for the championship title.

A hard-fought race saw Herbert take the lead but two corners from home, the car left the track. Despite being able to rejoin the race in first place, Herbert had to allow the second-placed driver to pass him.

He said: “Coming off the track meant that a corner was cut and it denied Tom Roache (who was in second place and on my tail) the opportunity to overtake me, which could have happened. If I hadn’t waved him through, I’d have earned a time penalty.”

A second-place finish in the first race meant a second-place start for the next, which Herbert won with a massive five-second lead.

The third race saw Herbert bring home yet another first place and secure a 13-point lead in the championship.

His thanks went to sponsors SRC, Chichester Watersports, McEwan Wealth Management and ACC Tyres.

The next round of the Ma5da Supercup will be held on August 5 at Anglesey in Wales.

