Tone Zoners shine in Brighton... and Paris

More than 12,000 people took part in the Brighton Marathon on the hottest day of the year so far – and 29 Bognor Tone Zone Runners were among them.

Simon Gill scorched to a fantastic tenth place in 2hr 39min.

Competing in his first marathon was 20-year-old Jack Penfold. He started strongly but hit the dreaded wall at 20 miles as the energy-sapping heat took effect on the youngster.

After slowing for three miles he was spurred on by fellow club members at the side of the road and dug deep to finish in 3.27.

Sy Daymond, Christopher Dummer and Jess Thomson were competing in their first marathons. Daymond and Dummer ran well to finish in 3.25 and 3.44. Thomson finished in 4.04 after being affected in the last quarter by the heat.

The final marathon debutants were Daryl Fairbrother and Michelle Miles in 4.18 and 5.47.

Simon Gill scorched to a fantastic tenth place in 2hr 39min.

Two runners achieved PBs: Colin Hiscock in 3.27 and Paul Wells in 5.48. Wells, along with Claire Baker, is raising money for a defibrillator in Bognor town centre.

The Paris Marathon took place on the same day. Tone Zone had four runners taking part in even hotter conditions than Brighton.

Chris Gallagher ran with aplomb to cross the line in 3.39. Husband and wife team Mark and Jackie Willamson ran 4.18 and 4.26 respectively with Jo Hinckley completing the course in 4.41.

In another feat of endurance, Paul Coe took part in the South Downs 50-mile challenge. It starts from Worthing College and ends at Eastbourne via the South Downs Way.

If the distance isn’t a tough enough task to overcome there’s the small matter of over 6,100ft of hills to tackle. Despite all this, Coe finished in 10hr 49 min.

Tone Zone times - Brighton Marathon: Simon Gill 2.39; Sy Daymond 3.25; Jack Penfold 3.27; Colin Hiscock 3.27; Anne Kari Enes 3.38; Christopher Dummer 3.44; Gary Pidgeon 3.54; Tony Holcombe 4.00; Jess Thomson 4.04; Ian Bayley 4.17; Daryl Fairbrother 4.18; Peter Ramsdale 4.19; Carl Bryant 4.25; Alan Coombs 4.34; Simon Bodsworth 4.37; Gary Smith 4.45; Derek Natoli 4.46; Gareth Stemp 4.49; Lesly Ward 4.55; Grace Natoli 4.57; Claire Baker 5.12; Bushka Skladanek 5.14; Andy Miles 5.19; Daniel Hughes 5.27; Lisa Joyce 5.32; Ian Culton 5.42; Christine Rounds 5.47; Michelle Miles 5.47; Paul Wells 5.48. Brighton 10k: Mark Edwards 47.28; Paul Westwood 51.49; Judith Bazeley 57.08. Paris Marathon: Chris Gallagher 3.39; Mark Willamson 4.18; Jackie Willamson 4.26; Jo Hinckley 4.41. Southdowns Way 50: Paul Coe 10.49.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!