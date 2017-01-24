Titans team up to offer multitude of challenges

Now is the time to consider personal achievements for 2017 and new West Sussex sports club Team Titans, after a very successful first season, are eager to welcome new members who feel multisport is the perfect challenge for them.

Founded in 2016 and sponsored by local businesses including Well Fit, Minters Paving, Cathedral Landscapes and Krowmark, Team Titans have already participated in dozens of events, ranging from local triathlons in Bognor, Steyning and Chichester to full and half-Ironman challenges, plus numerous duathlons and single-discipline events.

Some of these raised funds for charitable concerns including paralysed local triathlete Amanda Newton’s wet room appeal and children’s charity WellChild, where a squad representing the club took part in the world’s largest cycling sportive, Prudential’s Ride London event.

Not only have members competed far and wide they have also organised nearly 100 training events covering running, lake and sea swimming and cycling plus HIIT circuits, all of which continue to grow in popularity and support the team’s core principle of making sport accessible to all.

The committee aim to add coached pool swimming to the training programme.

Team Titans are proud to have welcomed a number of members who are entirely new to triathlon, including James Reilly who started running in May and is training for an Ironman 70.3 this season.

In that short time he has completed several events including the Chichester half marathon as part of a relay team as well as the Great South Run: great achievements one and all and sure to put him in good stead for his A race.

Indeed, while many people might consider an Ironman the pinnacle of triathlon and something it would take years to achieve, not to mention perhaps being the domain of the male, Titan Carolyn Stapely completed her first middle-distance challenge in Weymouth, barely a year after taking part in her first event.

Her time of 6hr 54min was a result of participating in several local events – including a second place in the ladies’ category of the Bognor pool triathlon in August – as well as taking advantage of the regular training sessions to hone her skills across swim, bike and run.

Next season several Titans will be heading to Bolton to compete in Ironman UK while a large presence is expected at the more local Swashbuckler event in Buckler’s Hard in May.

If you are interested in becoming a Titan the joining fee is just £40 with all members receiving a technical T-shirt, swim cap and discount on their first kit order as well as exclusive discounts at Tri-It Sports.

The committee is also delighted to announce affiliations with two local sports outfitters.

The Run Company, based at The Hornet in Chichester, will offer members a discount on production of their membership card, and Vankru Performance Cycling, a leading independent bike fitter on the south coast, will do the same for any Team Titans member booking their services.

You can find out more about Team Titans on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/teamtitansuk) and Twitter (@TeamTitansTweet).

