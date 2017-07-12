Times are no trial for young cyclists

The local round of the National Youth Time Trial Championships was held on the Funtington road near Chichester.

Riders from around the Wessex region descended on West Stoke village hall.

The race was over 10km with riders setting off at minute intervals.

First girl was Caitlin Peters (i-Team), the current junior British best all-rounder with a time of 15:10, followed by Izzy Brickell (Fareham Wheelers) 15:57 and Lucy Gadd (Poole Wheelers) 16:40.

For the boys, VC Venta took the first two places with Charlie Walters 13:56 and Elliot Cox 14:18. Third was Thomas Day (Poole Wheelers) 14:28.

VC Venta did not have a third counting rider and the team prize went to Poole Wheelers (Thomas Day, Dan Byrne and Jamie Whitcher) who retained their title from last year.

There were also qualifying places for age categories (12, 13, 14, 15 & 16) with promoting club Solent Pirates Youth CC taking two, Ella Lawrence (14 girl) and Thomas Green (15 boy).

Other qualifiers for the national final were Peter Drabble (VC Meudon) at 12 boy and Matthew Hickman (Portsmouth NECC) 13 boy.

