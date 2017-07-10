There’s no stopping fab fencer Rosie

Thirteen-year-old fencer Rosie Whitaker swept the board at the Sussex senior foil championships despite being the youngest competitor.

The Chichester’s Fencing Club starlet was only just old enough to complete and fenced superbly to win the under-18, under-20 and the overall ladies Sussex titles.

Winning that trophy meant she was picked out above not just the women’s entrants but the men’s too, topping a great day for her and Chichester Fencing Club.

Even after the success of the three gold medals, her fantastic day wasn’t finished as the organisers awarded her the prestigious ‘most stylish fencer’ trophy.

If you would like to emulate Rosie by giving fencing a try, contact Sharon Blackman on 01243 822753 or at sharonblackman1@googlemail.com

HARRY CHEESEWRIGHT

