Super Southbourne bowlers lift league title

Southbourne are the champions of division one of the BM mixed triples league.

They went into their last match of the season away to leaders Pulborough, needing to win by six points to nil. The team achieved this with an excellent 47-12 win on both rinks, winning by 35 shots overall.

They would be delighted to see old friends and new faces – just turn up before 10am to enjoy a morning’s bowling.

Well done to all those who played in the BML team this season.

Scores: Karen Alner, Eddie Neuts & Andy Smith (s) won 22-3; Mal Keane, Margaret Odell & Dave Alner (s) won 25-9.

Southbourne held their finals weekend and congratulations went to all finalists and thanks went to the volunteers who helped make the weekend a success.

All matches were competitive and well worthy of a finals competition.

Results - Ladies Singles: Audrey Bull beat Karen Alner; Men’s Singles: Dave Alner beat Robin Armstrong; Ladies Pairs: Margaret Odell & Audrey Bull beat Margaret Bayliss & Mo Godfrey; Men’s Pairs: Dave Alner & Alan Williams beat Dave Young & Dave Walter; Ladies Two Wood Singles: Margaret Odell beat Audrey Bull; Men’s Two Wood Singles: Antony Bull beat Mal Keane; Ladies Yardstick: Audrey Bull beat Mary Thornton; Lewis Trophy: Dave Young & Eileen Keane beat Audrey Bull & John Hardy; Thompson Shield: Margaret Odell beat Dave Young; Longley Cup: John Hardy beat Joan Frost; Men’s Consolation Singles: Colin Bulbeck beat David Easton.

* Southbourne Bowls Club are inviting bowlers and non-bowlers to their Polar Bears winter sessions. Bowling is on their all-weather outdoor green on Monday and Friday mornings from 10am to midday, starting on September 25. The cost per session is £2.50 for non-members, including tea/coffee and biscuits.

They would be delighted to see old friends and new faces – just turn up before 10am to enjoy a morning’s bowling. Dress in anything warm and bowling shoes. For further information, please contact Dave Young on 01243 374155 or Margaret Odell on 01243 379501.

CHICHESTER

Taking all the points in their last two C&M League games secured the division-one title for Chichester ladies.

Chichester 46 Crablands 35

Scores: Mary Potter, Bridget Collins, Wendy Adams & Denise Latter won 26-16; Chris Hobbs, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & Betty Spicer won 20-19.

Chichester 52 Norfolk 24

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Ronnie Pickering, Denise Latter & Wendy Adams won 31-8; Chris Hobbs, Bridget Collins, Betty Spicer & Sue Miles won 21-16.

Debbie Hogg had a very successful weekend playing in the Chichester club finals. She played in the final of three of the four ladies competitions, comfortably winning all three.

In the ladies Rose bowl championship, she beat Wendy Adams 21-14 and will now represent Chichester in the county champion of champions next season.

In the handicap singles Debbie beat Betty Spicer 21-10 and in the 100up she beat Chris Hobbs 100-69.

In the two-wood-to-the-yardstick final Chris Hobbs beat Betty Spicer 13-12.

Crablands 74 Chichester A 89

With one good win and three narrow defeats, Chichester A won by 15 shots in their last West Sussex Bowls League match of the season away to Crablands, which earned them four points – enough to secure runners-up place in division one.

Scores: Gerry Jackson, Tony Hardgrove, Brian Butler, David Schofield (skip) lost 19-18; Peter Green, Les Etherington, Kevin Ball, Jim Davis (skip) won 33-10; Peter Whale, Brian Talmage, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) lost 22-21; Guy Buckle, Stuart Meyer, Gary Miller, Derek Leach (skip) lost 23-17.

FISHBOURNE

There has been an upturn in results for Fishbourne after defeats in league and friendly matches against Chichester.

Fishbourne had a winning run of four matches against local clubs in friendly triples matches.

Versus RAFA they won by eight shots thanks to a good result by Mick Howards triple, a 28-10 win.

Scores: W Cooper, A Saunders and B Cooper lost 15-12; D Packham, G Summers and K Hardman drew 18-18; S Hill, T White and M Howard won 28-10; A Marsh, J Pack and B Pack lost 19-12.

Against Arundel, there were two winning rinks for each club with Fishbourne having the overall shot advantage by 67-65.

Scores: W Cooper, A Marsh and B Wallsgrove lost 18-15; D Packham, M Beal, B Henham won 17-13; S Hill, G Summers and B Cooper lost 24-10; J Conway, K Fancy and T Bleach won 25-10.

Against Emsworth, there was another win thanks to Bill Cooper’s triple gaining a large victory. The result was 74-57.

Scores: A Payne, A Saunders and B Wallsgrove won 17-14; B Payne, G Summers and Howard lost 17-13; S Hill, D Packham and B Cooper won 27-7; J Conway, A Marsh and T Bleach lost 19-17.

In a close encounter with Rogate, Fishbourne won 51-41. Bernard Wallsgrove’s triple showed a determined fightback they gained eight shots to gain the win by one shot.

Scores: A Marsh, M Reed and B Wallsgrove won 15-14; M Beal, B Pack and P Winter won 17-13; D Packham, G Summers and B Cooper won 19-14.

In a BM League game against Middleton, there was a good result for Fishbourne in a very closely-contested game. Fishbourne won a three-shot win, 35-32.

Scores: J Conway, D McTurk and P Winter won 19-18; G Summers, A Saunders and B Henham won 16-14; (friendly): D Packham, A Marsh and T White won 20-16.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 90 Danbury 76

On a hot bank holiday, a coach full of Danbury bowlers and supporters got to the Witterings after being held up in day-tripper traffic.

Six friendly triple matches of 18 ends were played with Wittering winning by 14 shots. A great afternoon was enjoyed by all.

Witterings 47 Crablands 51

Maureen Mulligan was Witterings captain for this friendly. One visiting bowler, Joan Taylor, fell over and sustained a facial injury but was very well looked after by the Witterings first-aider.

Scores: Margaret Bowell, Val Hooker, Helen Mason, Maureen Mulligan (s) beat Margaret Whittle, Lil Tuck, Joan Adams and Carole Cornwell 24-13; Sheila Currell, Karen Slogrove, Judy Bangs, Julie Muligan (s) lost 20-14 to Sylvia Gray, Joan Taylor, Val Tyrrell and Val Foyle; Sue Dobson, Ros Hanbury, Jan Derkatsch, Barbara Newman (s) lost 18-9 to Jo Green, Mollie Back, Melva Bateman and Sue Blyth.

Witterings 61 Headley 55

It was a good afternoon for Witterings, who won two and lost two rinks.

Scores: David Gibbons, Brian Barnes, Marina Aylward (skip) lost 15-13; Diane Leach, Chris Jelf, Anne May (skip) won 23-10; Sheila Currell, Ron Prior, Eric Shoyer (skip) won 15-9; Dave Buckton, Jan Derkatsch, Gwilym Morgan (skip) lost 21-10.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain had a six-rink friendly when Purley travelled in force to Selsey.

Purley went home 3-1 winners with two other rinks drawn. The overall score was 106-79.

Top rink for Little Spain with a one-shot victory were Chris Bond, Val Palmer, Robert Wharf and Iain Mayes (skip).

Other rink scores: Tony Dann, Sylvia Ballinger, Chris McCarthy, and Jim Lankshear (skip) lost 24-13; Heather Saharee, Jillie Ranscombe, Paul Moseley and Geoff Spicer (skip) drew 11-11; Chris Lankshear, Joan Spicer, Robie Smith and Trevor Palmer (skip) drew 13-13; Ken Ambrose, Peter Latchford, Barbara Bond and Alan Ranscombe (skip) lost 25-12; Geoff Tipper, John Ballinger, Trevor Plaistow and Kate Moseley (skip) lost 19-15.

After play all 48 players enjoyed a fine tea provided by the hosts in lovely sunshine.

Little Spain held their third spoons drive of the season and Peter Armsby completed his hat-trick of wins, each with different partners, when he picked up his third win of the year.

Joan Spicer had an excellent game as skip of the pair.

Little Spain’s final away fixture, at Middleton, was cancelled because of heavy rain, the fifth away game lost to the weather.

Little Spain held their annual bowlers v golfers match and after some fine bowling, and many putts being sunk, the result was an honourable draw.

CRABLANDS

A great finals weekend featured vastly-different weather conditions with brilliant sunshine on Saturday and rain on Sunday.

Winners: Elston Shield (drawn mixed pairs) Val Tyrrell and Alan Blyth bt Eddie Willcocks and Cynthia Ruler; Mens’ two wood yardstick Tony Dade bt Alan Bateman; Ladies’ 2 wood yardstick Val Foyle by Elaine Sadler; Open Handicap Ian Ford bt Mark Heasman; Bert Jones Comp (drawn two wood mixed pairs) Grace Humphreys and Tony Dade bt Val Foyleand Les Jewiss; Village Cup (bowlers who have not won any green bowls competition) Keith Palin bt Richard Green 21-19; Ladies Pairs Val Tyrrell and Elaine Sadler bt Carole Cornwell and Cynthia Ruler; Mens’ Pairs Tony Dade and Derek Clacey bt John Cornwell and Mark Heasman; Millennium Trophy (Mixed chosen Pairs) Chris Lewendon and Alan Bateman bt Val Foyle and Ian Ford; Alan Kite Memorial Cup (drawn mixed Triples) Elaine Sadler, Ron Eastland and Les Jewiss bt Carole Cornwell, Nigel Reynolds and Jim Saunders; Ladies Singles - Carol Bowles bt Grace Humphreys

Mens’ singles Richard Humphrey bt Alan Bateman.

Crablands men gained three points at home to Norfolk in the WS League.

Scores: Nigel Crump, Doug Muncey, Alan Bateman and Derek Clacey won 24-19; Nigel Reynolds, Mark Heasman, Tony Hanlon and Les Jewiss drew 17-17; Richard Green, Rod Shambrook, Richard Humphrey and Ian Ford lost 19-18; Derek Adams, Alan Blyth, John Cornwell and Tony Dade lost 19-12. Overall score 74-71.

Crablands men at home in the same league to Chichester A gained six points with a 74-89 win.

Scores: Jim Tyrrell, Doug Muncey, Alan Bateman and Derek Clacey won 23-17; Nigel Crump, Albert Humphreys, John Cornwell and Tony Dade won 22-21; Alan Blyth, Rod Shambrook, Richard Humphrey and Ian Ford won 19-18; Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Tony Hanlon and Les Jewiss lost 33-10.

Crablands’ Thursday League culminated with a win for Team F: Jo Green, Joan Taylor, Richard Green, Val Foyle and John Cornwell.

MIDDLETON

Middleton 20 Arundel 21

This was a nail-biting last match for Middleton ladies in the C&M second division. Middleton required two points to be certain of promotion and, in a rain shortened match at Arundel, their closest rivals, this is exactly what they got.

Better still, results elsewhere mean Middleton end the season as division-two champions

It’s quite an achievement given the club were bottom of the league at the halfway stage of the season.

Scores: Jane Nurse, Sonia Denny, Val Maher, Rosemary Gregory won 10-7; Pat Eccles, Linda Hills, Ann Steventon, Mary Wootten lost 14-10. Middleton 2pts.

Goring Manor 85 Middleton 72

Away to the newly-crowned West Sussex League third-division champions, Middleton gave a good account of themselves, halving the match on games won but losing out on total shots scored. The result means Middleton end the season mid-table, a considerable improvement on last season’s bottom place.

Scores: Chopsie Chapman, Bryan Kingswell, Ian Hart, Gary Steventon won 16-14; Ken Walker, Terry Bridge, Keith Berkeley, Bob Colvin won 25-21; Barry Denny, John Green, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse lost 30-13; Jim Delaney, Ken Baker, John Graham, John Wilson lost 20-18. Middleton 4pts.

Middleton 42 Hotham 27

Middleton ended their season BM mixed league campaign with a comfortable win against Hotham.

Scores: Pat Eccles, Andrew Nurse, Bob Colvin won 20-12; Rosemary Gregory, Ian Hart, John Wilson won 22-15. Middleton 6pts; (friendly): Val Maher, Pam Leach, Jim Maher lost 18-13.

Middleton 41 RAFA 49

Scores (friendly): Bernard Booker, Pam Leach, Muriel Fox lost 22-13; Chris Pratt, Maureen Bravington, Bob Bravington lost 18-9, Sylvia Booker, Rosalyn Green, Andrew Nurse won 19-9.

After months of knockout competition, the line-up for this weekend’s club finals, covering ten categories, has been determined. They start Friday afternoon and run into Sunday. Spectators are welcome.

BOGNOR

Bognor A have finished fourth in division one of the West Sussex League, their highest finish yet.

Bognor Ladies ended second in division one the C&M League. They scored six points away to Lancing, winning on both rinks for a 39-30 success.

Scores: Christine Dunham, Beryl Charlesworth, Anne Parry, Barbara Reardon won 22-16; Jean Taylor, Penny Jones, Janet Whitfield, Margaret Phillips won 17-14.

Bognor B played Tarring Priory B and won 91-61, scoring eight points which will keep them in mid-table of division two in their first year in it.

Scores: R Phillips, B Smith, R Robinson, J Blacow lost 16-15; B Stabler, N Burchfell, K Graham, T Gaskin won 30-14; R Lincoln, G Kendall, N Hatfield, L Hall won 25-15; A Lewis, P Hasler, G Dunham, T Rexstrew won 21-16.

Away to Pulborough the B side lost 96-76 but managed to pick up three points.

Scores: R Lincoln, B Smith, G Kendall, R Robinson won 25-13; R Phillips, P Hasler, G Dunham, T Rexstrew lost 32-9; R Bobbett, D Wells, G Cook, J Blacow drew 20-20; R Philpott, B Stabler, K Graham, N Burchfell lost 31-22.

Bognor played at Godalming, who were celebrating their 150th anniversary and played a six-rink match winning on four rinks but losing 128-111 in hot sunshine.

Bognor’s club competitions were held over two days.

Winners: Men’s 2 wood - K Hellyer bt G Stevens. Mixed Triples - J Taylor, S Webster, P Lichfield bt M Conolly, R Phillips, M Phillips. Men’s Veterans - N Waddock bt B Hey. Men’s Pairs - K Hellyer, G Cook bt N Burchfell, N Waddock. Ladies’ Pairs - J Whitfield, J Gibson bt J Taylor, B Reardon. Ladies’ Handicap Singles - H Down bt L Carthew. Men’s Singles - N Waddock bt G Stevens. Ladies’ Singles - M Phillips bt H Down. Men’s 4321 - K Hellyer bt J Blacow. Ladies 4321 - B Reardon bt J Taylor. Ladies’ Pairs H Down, P Jones bt E Keywood, J Taylor. Men’s handicap pairs - T Arnold, N Waddock bt S Webster, A Hall. Men’s Plate - G Dunham bt D Wells. Men’s Handicap Singles - M Conolly bt S Soames.

Bognor played Fishbourne in a triples match and won 94-82 winning on four rinks and losing on one.

Bognor made a first visit to Windsor Great Park but a rainy day saw the match reduced to 18 ends with Windsor winning a hard-fought match. They hope this will become a regular fixture.

PAGHAM

Two ladies’ rinks won a league game against Crablands 35-30 for five points.

Scores: A Calvert, M Donaldson, S Stocker, G Conley won 20-12; A Burrell, J Wells, C Mayoss, E Shine drew 18-18; (friendly): P Burrell, K Ruffell, J Stocker, B Calvert won 25-19.

MIDHURST

pic

Midhurst entertained West Dean and won by eight shots.

Scores: Gordon Knight, Anne Chuter & Phil Kingswell won 19-13; Jack Jurado, Colin Downham & Malcolm Hutchings lost 19-11; Mike de Jong Smith, Joy Wells & Paul Chuter won 22-12.

Midhurst visited Billingshurst, winning on two rinks and losing on one with one tied. A close match was won by four shots.

Scores: Jack Jurado, Anne Chuter & Paul Chuter won 18-14; Colin Downham, Dot Berry & Terry Berry lost 13-10; MargeryHayward, Roy Ralph & Phil Kingswell drew 14-14; Peter Moller, Alan Ricketts & Phil Wells won 20-17.

Midhurst A 75 Midhurst B 50

In what is to become an annual fixture, the Midhurst A & B League teams played each other, the A team winning by 25 shots.

Scores (A team names first): Jack Lea, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon beat Peter Moller, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle 20-13; Margery Hayward, Delphine Clark & Malcolm Hutchings beat Stella Tait, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan 21-10; Corina Pearce, Catherine Dixon & Dave King beat Alan Ricketts, Howard Seymour & Phil Kingswell 18-14; June Barnard, John Pearce & Paul Chuter beat Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells 16-13.

pic

SUTTON

After an absence of around three seasons, Sutton Bowls Club is back and flourishing once again. Its membership had dwindled until there was barely a handful of playing members left.

This all changed at the start of the 2017 season, with locals Chris and Sue Dudman getting together with Stuart Dallyn and Anthony and Sue Harding to breathe new life into the club.

Within a couple of months, there was sufficient interest from the residents of Sutton and nearby villages to put together a team of nine – albeit nearly all of whom were rookies.

The green, which back in March resembled a patch of golf course fairway, has been worked on assiduously by Messrs Dallyn and Harding and is now beginning to look like a reasonable bowling green.

Because of the inexperience of all bar a couple of players, the season started fairly predictably – played four, lost four – soundly beaten by Graffham, Pulborough, Arundel and Fittleworth. However, these were all away matches – giving Sutton’s own green time to recover after years of semi-neglect.

The next match was Fittleworth at home – the first (and only) match won this season, excitingly secured by the very last wood from Dallyn – much to Fittleworth’s chagrin.

Further losses have since been sustained against Arundel, Southwater and Graffham – all far closer in score than in earlier outings.

All the matches, without exception, have been played in a very sporting fashion – competitive to the final wood, but gracious whether in defeat or victory.

The Sutton club owe much gratitude to all involved for their tireless work to ensure they have a future.

INDOOR SCENE

ARUN

Aldingbourne 91 Arun 83

Arun played a friendly at Aldingbourne but lost by eight shots.

Scores: S Simmonds, P Buckland, B Murray won 20-9; A Boucher, R Hobbs, M Richards won 20-14; J Boucher, J Greenfield, A Hunt won 17-13; J Elliott, A Stewart, N Hatfield lost 23-7; T Arnell, L Saunders, M Hilton lost 14-12; T Jennings, B Arnell, A Fisk lost 18-7.

CRABLANDS

The Crablands short mat club have two open sessions for new bowlers or people looking to get back into short-mat bowling.

The next one is on Saturday, September 16 (2pm and 4pm). The club is based at Crablands, Selsey, PO20 9BD.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!