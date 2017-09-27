Sun shines for some but bowls is great for all at Chichester

Chichester Bowling Club’s finals were held on a weekend of contrasting weather, with sunshine on Saturday replaced a cold conditions and drizzly rain on Sunday.

Here is a rundown of all the finals.

Chichester Plate: Terry Wiseman 24 Clive Keedwell 18

Wiseman is one of the club’s newer bowlers and this was his first singles final, against one of the club’s more accomplished players.

Keedwell took the first three ends before Wiseman built up a 10-3 lead. Keedwell finally went in front on the 16th end to lead 18-15 on the 20th end. But Wiseman kept his nerve and scored a two, three singles and a second full house on the last end.

Veteran’s Singles: Derek Leach 21 Michael Hannant 13

Hannant got off to a flying start to build a 7-1 lead. Leach then took a lead of 9-7 and then 17-13. Hannant picked up a single on the 20th end before Leach scored two twos to win the match.

Chichester Mixed Singles: Brian Butler 23 Kevin Ball 18

Ball got off to ae flyer and led 17-7 by the 13th end. But Butler scored heavily over the next few ends and had reduced the deficit to just five shots by the 17th end. Butler scored a full house on the 20th end to win.

Men’s Championship Singles: Peter Whale 21 Clive Keedwell 18

Previous club champion Whale was 14-2 up after 11 ends, but Keedwell fought back well. Whale went 20-17 up and got the final shot he needed on the 24th end.

Handicap Singles: Brian Butler 21 Peter Whale 19

This promised to be an exciting game and so it proved. It was 7-5 to Whale and later 16-10. Butler hit back and went 19-18 in front. Whale levelled on the 25th end, but Butler ran out 21-19 winner.

Drawn Pairs: Kevin Ball & Colin Spicer 19 Les Shipp & Simon Tooley 17

Ball and Spicer won four of the first six ends to go 7-2 up. Shipp and Tooley built a 10-7 lead and it continued to be nip and tuck.

Ball and Spicer had a slight advantage going in to the last end and held on.

Two-wood Singles: Peter Whale 16 Stuart Meyer 15

This game was even throughout, with Whale always staying just in front. A single by Meyer on the 19th end levelled the match and a further single on the 20th end gave Meyer a one-shot advantage playing the last end. Whale had a count of two to win the match.

Invitation Pairs: Kevin Ball & Peter Green 26 Mike Lewis & Derek Leach 5

Ball and Green built up an 8-0 lead, a deficit Lewis and Leach were never really able to reduce. Lewis and Leach scored their last shot on the tenth end. With the score 26-5 by the 17th end, Lewis and Leach did the honourable thing and conceded.

As previously reported, Debbie Hogg had a very successful weekend. In the ladies Rose bowl championship, she beat Wendy Adams 21-14; in the handicap singles Debbie beat Betty Spicer 21-10 and in the 100up she beat Chris Hobbs 100-69. In the two-wood-to-the-yardstick final Chris Hobbs beat Betty Spicer 13-12.

Chichester 51 Bognor Beavers 25

Chichester entertained the Bognor Beavers in a mixed friendly match. Chichester steadily built up their score to produce a comfortable victory.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Charles Campling, Tony Daines, Jim Davis (skip) won 35-9; Lis Campling, Maggie Maggs, Kevin Ball, Stuart Meyer (skip) drew 16-16.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 52 Hayling Island 88

Despite the scoreline, none of Witterings’ bowlers played really badly – but the opposing skips led the visitors’ efforts quite beautifully.

It was certainly Hayling Island ladies’ day.

Scores: Helen Mason, Val Hooker and Anne May (s) lost 21-10; Sheila Currell, Maureen Mulligan and Julie Mulligan (s) lost 26-10; Karen Slogrove, Ros Hanbury and Carole Tuffin (s) lost 22-17; Margaret Bowell, Marina Aylward and Chris Horsley (s) lost 19-15.

SOUTHBOURNE

pic

The end-of-season triples rounded off a successful summer season for Southbourne Bowls Club.

The event started with five sets of triples who each bowled four rounds of six ends. The final was between the two triples with the most points.

Winners were Malcolm Keane, Alan Williams and Jim Jennings (skip).

Margaret Odell organised the event and presented the prizes to the winners.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain’s Friday League was settled with just one point separating the top two teams.

Runners-up were Team F – Vicky Baldwin, Peter Latchford, Val Palmer and Derek Wyatt, happy with their cash prizes but disappointed they didn’t quite make top spot.

Winners were Team C – Geoff Tipper, Chris Lankshear, Chris Bond and Sylvia Ballinger – who collected their financial reward and the coveted Gordon Simmons Trophy.

Team B – Heather Sahraee, John Thorp, Mike Pointer and Jim Lankshear – battled bravely to the end but couldn’t avoid finishing bottom on shot difference to take this year’s wooden spoons.

Little Spain’s penultimate friendly was at home to Pagham and beat them 80-67.

Scores: Heather Saharaee, John Ballinger and Jim Lankshear (skip) lost 14-12 to P Wakeford, Janet Cowley and T Hayes (s); Tony Dann, Sylvia Ballinger and Trevor Palmer (s) lost 17-15 to M Rees, J Stocker and S Stocker (s); Pat Joy, Peter Latchford and Iain Mayzes (s) won 19-10 against J Mumford, B Mumford and P Quilter (s); Jim Joy, Val Palmer and Archie Coletta (s) lost 15-14 to D Ellis, J Cowley and P Burrell (s); Jack Sutherland, Chris Lankshear and Ken Ambrose (s) won 20-11 against Ann Burrell, David Westcott and John Bork (s).

CRABLANDS

Crablands hosted Marine Gardens of Worthing) in a friendly but rain curtailed the game.

Crablands just had the edge at the time with a 66-55 lead.

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Melva Bateman, Doug Muncey and Tony Dade won 19-9; Eddie Willcocks, Lil Tuck, Nigel Reynolds and Alan Bateman won 18-15; Jo Green, Lew Lewendon, Joan Adams Alan Blyth won 17-15; Keith Palin, Rod Shambrook, Mollie Back and Carole Cornwell lost 16-12.

Captain Mick Campbell’s popular weekend roll-up reached its conclusion. Players played £1 each time they played over the season and their best eight scores were added up to determine money prizes.

After being in pole position for most of the season, Keith Palin was pipped at the post.

Final results: 1 Sue Blyth £60; 2 Keith Palin £40; 3 Eddie Willcocks £20; 4 Albert Humphreys £10.

Thanks went to Mick Campbell for running the competition and the club hope to encourage even more players to join in next season.

The club’s Fullers-sponsored competition was played in great spirits. Winners were Chris Lewendon, Maggie Brand, Nigel Reynolds and Peter Blackman, with runners-up Pat Osborn, Denny Terry, Sheila Jones and Tony Dade.

MIDDLETON

Middleton played host to the county vice-patrons drawn from members of the Sussex County Bowling Association (SCBA).

All affiliated bowlers in Sussex are eligible to apply to become a vice-patron and, once accepted, to be considered to play in patrons matches.

This year, two Middleton lady members were co-opted to play for the patrons and both were on winning teams to garner bragging rights over their Middleton male compatriots.

After close-fought games the final result was 3-1 to the vice-patrons.

Middleton scores: Peter Hall, John Green, Roy Kempson, Gary Steventon won 22-11; Jim Delaney, David Wilkins, John Graham, John Wilson lost 21-16, Terry Bridge, Ken Baker, Keith Berkeley, Bob Colvin lost 24-16; Terry Lewenden Bryan Kingswell, Jim Maher, Andrew Nurse lost 24-16.

PAGHAM

Five mixed triples played Little Spain in a friendly, losing 80-67.

Scores: D Ellis, J Cowley, P Burrell won 15-14; J Mumford, B Mumford, P Quilter lost 19-10; M Rees, J Stocker, S Stocker won 17-15; P Wakeford, J Cowley, T Hayes won 14-12; A Burrell, D Westcott, J Burke lost 20-11.

Four friendly mixed rinks beat Marine Gardens 103-67.

Scores: J Wells, T Hayes, S Stocker, R Pearson won 35-9; D Ellis, P Wakeford, D Vaughan, R Dear won 26-16; E Terry, D Westcott, K Robini, E Shine lost 28-15; A Burrell, P Burrell, R Hilder, M Adams won 27-14.

Pagham played their club finals over a week-end of mixed weather.

The men’s champion was Mike English, who won all four of his final games, taking the men’s singles, men’s handicap singles and the men’s two wood, plus the men’s pairs with Julian Jones.

Ladies’ champion Sheila Stocker won two of her three finals to claim the ladies’ singles and the ladies’ two wood. She also won the ladies’ triples.

ALDINGBOURNE

Aldingbourne staged their finals weekend with a mixture of sun and blustery conditions.

Glyn Ball won all three of the singles matches, with the men’s singles result a 21-8 victory over Freddie Taylor.

In the Aldingbourne 100 Ball had more of a fight against Taylor, who was leading into the final end by three shots only for Ball to come in with seven shots to win 101-99.

The Zealous disco trophy was another win for Ball – this over Jenny Robini 9-8, 10-6.

The ladies’ singles brought a 21-14 win for Sheila Carter against Joan Eggins. In the men’s pairs there was a surprise result with Harry Gear and George Arnold taking the honours over the strong pairing of Roy Macer and Freddie Taylor 21-10.

In the ladies pairs’ Sheila Carter and Maureen Grey won 21-6 with Elizabeth Taylor and Jen Dace conceding on the 14th end.

Ball had his fourth win, partnering Jenny Hamilton in the mixed pairs to a 25-8 win over Allan and Sheila Carter.

The one-day competition winners were: Founders Day - G Arnold, D Meakins, A Howson. Presidents’ Day: H Norford, G Ball, F Taylor;

Two wood yardstick: S Carter; Ladies’ Day - J Piggott; Two wood drawn triples: D Meakins, A Carter, D Cote.

MIDHURST

Finals weekend got under way in fine but overcast weather, while day two Sunday started fine but rain crept in as the day progressed.

Results: Isabel Cup Ladies Pairs, Anne Chuter & Margery Hayward won 20-14 v Jean Adams & Delphine Clark; Vice Presidents Cup - Mens Pairs, Phil Wells & Paul Chuter won 17-15 v Peter Moller & Dave King; Ladies Two Woods:- June Barnard won 12-3 v Jean Barnett; Joe Smith Cup - Mens Handicap Singles:- Paul Chuter won 21-11 v Phil Kingswell; Veterans Cup:- John Pearce won 21-15 v Jack Lea; Ladies Handicap Cup:- Catherine Dixon won 21-13 v Stella Tait; Norrey & Shirley - Mixed Pairs:- Gerald Dixon & Anne Chuter beat Paul Chuter & Sarah Porter after three-end play-off; Mixed Handicap Singles:- Gerald Dixon won 21-11 v Bob Butterfield; Pescod Cup, Ladies Singles:- Catherine Dixon won 21-18 v June Barnard; Tatchell Cup, Men’s Singles:- Paul Chuter won 21-14 v Bob Butterfield; Novice Cup:- Anne Chuter won 22-13 v Peter Moller.

INDOOR SCENE

Arun132 Grattons 107

Arun Indoor Bowls Club’s summer section played the last of their friendlies against a team from Grattons.

Scores: T Jennings, S Simmonds, D Young, A Hunt won 27-8; T Arnell, M Hunt, P Buckland, C Gillam won 24-15; I Brooker, J Sparrow, B Arnell, M Hilton won 31-10; V Greenaway, D Wright, A Stewart, M Richards lost 24-22; A Payne, R Wiedenheoft, J Greenfield, A Anderson lost 25-15; J Simmons, T Gibney, K Young, J Newell lost 25-13.

After a few days’ sprucing up the club, the winter season indoor bowling and leagues will start on September 24. The club will be open for roll-ups.

SHORT MAT

The West Sussex Premier and A teams opened their campaigns in the inter-county championship when they entertained East Sussex at Westergate.

After reaching the semi-final last season the Premier team were looking for a good start and they had a very satisfying 31-9 win.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page won 21-4 and 14-8 while club-mate Jack Rollings lost 15-7 and won 26-10.

In the pairs Southbourne’s Robin Armstrong and Lavant’s Peter Whale won 22-9 and 13-11 while the father-daughter combination of Infinity’s Charlotte Rollings and the The Martlets Malcolm Rollings won 14-13 and lost 16-14.

In the triples Lavant’s Jackie Lee won 22-4 and lost 14-13 while the Southbourne combination of Audrey Bull, Andy Smith and Dave Alner won 13-10 and 14-11.

In the fours Crablands Joyce Abel and Lavant’s Peter Winter drew 13-13 and won 14-9 while Southbourne’s Karen Alner with Infinity’s Denise Kirby, Steve Jeffery and Richard Jeffery won 19-4 and lost 11-7.

The A team had an excellent win by 35-5 for a strong start to the season.

In the singles Bognor’s Brian Mills won 16-7 and 20-3 while club-mate Clive Andrews won 12-11 and 15-10. In the pairs Bognor’s Pam Andrews won 12-11 and drew 12-12.

In the triples Bognor’s David Stansmore with Crablands’ Mollie Back and Fittleworth’s Bernard Adsett won 14-7 and 16-11 while The Martlets’ Barrie Fitch and Bognor’s Ricky Greco lost 13-10 and won 10-9.

In the fours Lavant’s Terry Haigh won 23-4 and 17-7 while Bognor’s Marlene Steel with Fittleworth’s Dave Herbert won 16-3 and 13-8.