Sun out - so bowlers make hay at Middleton

It was a full house at Middleton for their opening drive, with half a dozen new members warmly welcomed to the club. Preceded by an Easter bonnet parade and followed by a sumptuous afternoon tea, all rinks were used for a round-robin mixed trips competition, won by Valerie Maher, John Graham and Chopsie Chapman.

A bottle of champagne for the most decorative bonnet was won by Muriel Fox.

If you would like to learn bowls or know more about the club, Gary Steventon (01243 585694) would love to hear from you.

CRABLANDS

Summer’s on the way and that means outdoor bowls it too.

Crablands Bowls Club would welcome anyone who would like to try their hand at the sport.

Complete beginners and seasoned players looking to return to the sport will all receive a warm welcome from enthusiastic members, some of whom are qualified coaches.

They have a full programme of matches and competitions ahead of them this summer.

CHICHESTER

The city’s mayor gets Chichester Bowling Club’s summer season under way on Saturday, bowling the first wood at their Priory Park HQ in their traditional opening to the campaign. See a report and picture in next week’s Observer.

LITTLE SPAIN

There are bright times ahead for Little Spain Bowling Club in Selsey with the announcement at their annual meeting they had agreed a two-year sponsorship deal with Lindsay Grellis Wealth Management Ltd.

Also announced were the intention to form a junior section for the club and the fact they already had several new adult members signed up for the forthcoming season.

There was further good news when the club held their annual open day on Easter Saturday. On a bright but breezy day the turnout was very good and considerable interest was shown in joining.

The members are already looking forward to their first friendly challenge match of the season on May 3, when they travel to local rivals Crablands for what is always an interesting encounter.

INDOOR SCENE

FITTLEWORTH

After a great season Nyetimber have finished champions of their league.

Fittleworth 73 Nyetimber 22

Scores: Jane Adsett, Alvar Etherington, David Luxford and Bernard Adsett (skip) won 36-9; Tony Broughton, Simon Herbert, Charlie Martin and Dave Herbert (skip) won 37-13; (friendly) Muriel Cook, Marilyn Knight, Lorraine Berry and Arthur Ellcome (skip) lost 20-14.

Pulborough 54 Fittleworth 65

Scores: Jane Adsett, Simon, David Luxford and Bernard Adsett (skip) won 27-14; Muriel Cook, Arthur Ellcome, Lorraine Berry and Alvar Etherington (skip) lost 24-15; Alex Herbert, Marilyn Knight, Tony Broughton and Dave Herbert (skip) won 23-16.

Southbourne 19 Fittleworth 56

Scores: Jane Adsett, Alvar Etherington, David Luxford and Bernard Adsett (skip) won 29-8; Tony Broughton, Simon Herbert, Sonia Burden and Dave Herbert (skip) won 27-11.

