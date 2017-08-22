Sun comes out for bowlers after Wittering issue the invitations

Witterings and District Bowls Club entertained 11 visiting teams at their men’s invitation tournament. After several days of inclement weather a sunny afternoon gave them ideal bowling conditions.

In third place with 23 points were West Sussex Tourists, second with 24 were Maltravers and first with 33 were Tarring Priory, who produced some fine bowling to win for the first time.

To say that it was a game of ‘pot luck’ is an understatement.

A hot meal was prepared and served by lady members. Presentations were made by club president Fred Knotts assisted by chairman

Ros Hanbury and event organiser Tony Nixon.

It is hoped there will be a similar event in 2018.

Witterings 20 Worthing Pavilion 61

All six points went to Worthing in this C&M League match.

Scores: Julie Mulligan, Marion Corbett, Barbara Newman, Anne May(s) lost 34-7; Leslie Thomas, Ros Hanbury, Maureen.Mulligan, Chris Horsley (s) lost 27-13.

Emsworth 50 Witterings 61

This match at Emsworth was definitely a ‘one-off’. Emsworth’s captain apologised for the condition of the green before the match started and she hoped they had chosen the best rinks to play on.

Witterings won what for the most part was a close game.

Scores: Barbara Newman (s), Margaret Bowell and Jackie Clapton lost 15-13; Maureen Mulligan (s) Helen Mason and Lesley Thomas lost 16-12; Chris Horsley (s), Marion Corbett and Sylvia Smethurst won 15-14.

Witterings 60 Pulborough 82

Witterings lost by 22 shots in the WS League.

Scores: Colin Carter, Glyn Dobson, John Langworthy, Ken Clark (s) lost 24-11; John Heathorn, Alan May, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s)lost 26-13; Stuart Hooker, David Buckton, Brin Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 21-13; Paul Chivers, Chris Jelf, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 23-11.

CHICHESTER

Chichester A 86 Norfolk A 52

Chichester were ahead throughout their West Sussex League division-one game at home to Norfolk, taking eight points from a 34-shot win.

Scores: Gerry Jackson, Guy Buckle, Brian Butler, David Schofield (skip) won 31-13; Peter Whale, Tony Hardgrove, Kevin Ball, Mick Page (skip) won 22-5; Peter Green, Les Etherington, Brian Talmage, Simon Tooley (skip) won 21-16; Ian Linfield, Stuart Meyer, Gary Miller, Derek Leach (skip) lost 18-12.

Chichester A 79 Worthing Pavilion A 75

Chichester A were 17 shots adrift after 16 ends of their West Sussex League division-one match away to Worthing Pavilion A. A great fightback brought them to within two shots of their opponents after 20 ends. Chichester had the better of the last end and were triumphant by four shots, securing six points.

Scores: Ian Linfield, Stuart Meyer, Gary Miller, Derek Leach (skip) lost 20-16; Cole Porter, Tony Hardgrove, Brian Talmage, Mick Page (skip) lost 22-9; Gerry Jackson, Guy Buckle, Brian Butler, David Schofield (skip) won 23-20; Peter Green, Les Etherington, Kevin Ball, Jim Davis (skip) won 31-13.

Chichester 97 Peelers & Friends 123

Chichester hosted the Peelers, a touring team from Norfolk formed 44 years ago from current and ex-police officers. The Peelers started well and steadily built up their score, winning the game by 26 shots.

Scores: Jean Hole, John Walters, Stuart Meyer, Mick Page (skip) lost 23-12; Richard Smith, Duncan Gray, Debbie Hogg, Kevin Ball (skip) won 26-15; Frances Downing, Bernard Money, Stephen Goddard, Keith Burt (skip) lost 32-12; Chris Corbett, Roy Anscombe, Tony Daines, Peter White (skip) lost 19-13; Les Etherington, Bernard Hole, Steph Baverstock, David Schofield (skip) lost 16-15; Alan Deller, Peter Doust, Peter Merritt, Mike Lewis (skip) won 19-18

Chichester 154 Sussex Vice Patrons 86

Chichester entertained the Sussex Vice Patrons in a friendly. The hosts were in fine form and won comfortably.

Scores: Peter Green, Les Etherington, Kevin Ball, Brian Talmage (skip) won 31-9; Joe Dyke, Roy Anscombe, Tony Hardgrove, Stuart Meyer (skip) won 30-8; Alan Deller, Stuart Wilson, Les Edmonds, Mike Lewis (skip) won 23-13; Richard Smith, Chris Corbett, Terry Wiseman, Jim Davis (skip) lost 31-10; Frances Downing, Alan Stewart, Colin Spicer, David Schofield (skip) won 32-9; Duncan Gray, George Beagley, Peter White, Keith Burt (skip) won 28-16

Fishbourne 37 Chichester 87

Chichester were quickly into their stride at Fishbourne in a friendly and wins by all four triples meant a decisive victory.

Scores: Jean Conway, Terry Wiseman, Kevin Ball (skip) won 25-12; Les Etherington, Bernard Money, Mike Lewis (skip) won 24-5; Tony Daines, Alan Stewart, Stuart Meyer (skip) won 18-11; Peter Green, Peter White, Keith Burt (skip) won 20-9.

CRABLANDS

Chris Lewendon, Grace Humphreys, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles overcame Devon and Norfolk in the national fours at Leamington Spa before just losing out to Cumbria 19-17 in the last 16. It was a wonderful run for the intrepid ladies in very wet weather after they qualified by winning the county fours.

Crablands hosted Hook from Hampshire in a six-rink friendly and had a wonderful day. It was a delightful afternoon in perfect bowling weather and fantastic company. The afternoon ended with a 134-96 home win but with such camaraderie, scores don’t matter.

Hook had such a good afternoon they are hoping to make this an annual event and want to host Crablands next season

The coffers of Crablands’ designated charity, the British Heart Foundation, were swelled by the efforts of vice-captain Ian Ford and his team of willing helpers. Alan and Melva Bateman did well in charge of catering.

Scores: Elaine Sadler, Denny Terry, Lew Lewendon and Ron Eastland won 32-13; Alan Bateman,Maggie Brand, Nigel Reynolds-and Tony Dade won 36-13; Eddie Willcocks, Barbara Chandler, Joan Adams and John Cornwell won 24-15; Val Foyle, Mike Smith, Carole Cornwell and Ian Ford won 19-13; Grace Humphreys, Lil Tuck, Rod Shambrook and Pat Terry lost 20-19; Pat Osborn, Keith Palin, Albert Humphreys and Mollie Back lost 22-14.

Some club finalists are now known. They are - men’s singles - Alan Bateman will play Richard Humphrey; Handicap singles - Ian Ford will play Mark Heasman; Alan Kite drawn triples - Carole Cornwell, Nigel Reynolds and Jim Saunders will play Elaine Sadler, Ron Eastland and Les Jewiss; Elsdon Shield - Val Tyrrell and Alan Blyth will play Eddie Willcocks and Cynthia Ruler; Bert Jones - drawn two wood pairs - Val Foyle and Les Jewiss will play Grace Humphreys and Tony Dade.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain hold their finals weekend this Saturday and Sunday, with a 10.30am start on both days. Eight trophies are up for grabs and spectators are very welcome.

A Thursday-night home friendly against West Dean brought Little Spain a whopping victory by 31 shots. The West Dean players are great company and won on one of the rinks.

Scores: Geoff Tipper, Michael Pointer and Sylvia Ballinger (skip) won 26-14; Heather Saharaee, Chris Bond and Iain Mayzes (s) won 32-12; Dennis Alyward, John Ballinger and Barbara Bond (s) lost 18-17.

Little Spain members played for the Mary Clench Trophy, an annual event at the club.

The final fixture preceding the finals weekend was a trip to Arundel, always a favourite for Little Spain BC members in such wonderful surroundings.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 87 Bognor A 77

Southbourne had an excellent home win against Bognor A in WS League division one. Southbourne won on three rinks, lost on one rink and won overall by ten shots to earn eight points.

Scores: Dave Walter, Jim Spivey, Eddie Neuts & Robin Armstrong (s) won 26-13; Mal Keane, Paul Simpson, Dave Alner & Antony Bull (s) won 24-21; Colin Bulbeck, Pete Jasinski, Mark Soper & Andy Smith (s) won 22-21; John Hardy, Pete Garrard, Dave Fewell & Paul Butler (s) lost 22-15.

* Southbourne’s friendly at Graffham was cancelled.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies played Lancing and won 41-26, scoring six points.

Scores: Hannah Down, Beryl Charlesworth, Anne Parry, Barbara Reardon won 20-16; Jean Taylor, Penny Jones, Janet Whitfield, Margaret Phillips won 21-10.

In a top-of-the-table clash against Chichester, Bognor won 53-39 scoring four points.

Scores: Jean Taylor, Penny Jones, Janet Whitfield, Margaret Phillips won 33-13; Lyn Carthew, Beryl Charlesworth, Anne Parry, Barbara Reardon lost 26-20.

Bognor B’s game against Maltravers was rained off and each team was awarded five points.

Bognor A played Southbourne and lost 87-77, scoring two points to Southbourne’s eight. There was only one winning rink – D Jackson, P Lichfield, N Waddock and R Gardner winning 22-15.

PAGHAM

A four-triples men’s friendly against Crablands resulted in a 64-63 win.

Scores (Pagham names first): B Sales, J Cowley, K Ruffell beat Peter Blackman, Jim Saunders and Les Jewiss 17-11; J Stocker, R Read, G Cutts beat Jack Freeborough, Don Jonas and Rod Shambrook 29-6; D Westcott, B Smith, J Burke lost 30-10 to Richard Green, Doug Muncey and Mick Campbell; L Smith, B Calvert, P Quilter lost 16-9 to Nigel Reynolds, Ron Eastland and John Cornwell.

Four mixed friendly triples got the better of Flansham, winning 77-56.

Scores: Janet Cowley, John Cowley, T Tack lost 23-12; B Smith, E Shine, M English won 21-14; D Ellis, P Quilter, R Read drew 13-13; A Burrell, P Burrell, G Conley won 26-6.

MIDHURST

Midhurst A 56 Headley A 38

In their last Three Counties League match of the season, Midhurst A beat Headley A by 18 shots to finish fourth in the League.

Scores: Catherin Dixon, Terry Berry & Paul Chuter drew 16-16; Malcolm Hutchings, Bob Butterfield & Dave King won 22-7; Jack Lea, Ann Chuter & Gerald Dixon won 22-15.

In a friendly against Haslemere, Midhurst won overall by 35 shots.

Scores: Jack Jurado, June Barnard & Gerald Dixon won 14-13; Sue Ralph, Alan Ricketts & Roy Ralph won 32-4; Stella Tait, Michael De Jang Smith & Phil Kingswell lost 17-14; Joy Wells, Margery Hayward & Terry Berry won 20-11.

PETWORTH

After the league match against Norfolk B was cancelled because of rain, the sides taking five points each, Petworth boosted their chances of promotion to division two with a ten-point 119-46 win against Marine Gardens. Petworth sit third in the table, only just behind Chichester B.

Scores: Kevin Mitchell, Jim Dormer, Richard Stevens and Mick Monk won 31-15; Bill Bryder, Stan Enticknap, Mick Booth and Bob Turner won 19-14; Peter Miles, Ron Elliott, David Mustard and Barry Forey won 40-6; Selwyn Hall, Nigel Flynn, Jim Palmer and Bob Murray won 29-11.

On Sunday the club enjoyed a great Chairman’s Day organised by captain and chairman Mick Monk, with the internal triples being won by Marc Lancaster, Ron Elliott and Bill Bryder.

