St Gerards boxers told: You’re all winners

St Gerards Boxing Club held their annual end-of-season awards and it was a magnificent occasion with more than 30 awards handed out to end a cracking season for the club.

Individual awards were handed to all junior club members – namely Riley Bottomley, Lewie Wilson, Harrison Bullen, Flynn Wallis, Alfie Wilson, Holly Heffron, Freddie Hayes, Harry Palmer, Joe Grimsey, Dennis Hayes.

Individual special awards went to best youngest schools member Harrison The Bullet Bullen, best club juniors Holly Heffron and Freddie Hayes.

Senior individual awards went to Abigail Wawman, Shawn Thompson, Katie Wawman, Lilly Hounsome, Billy Lavelle, George Porter, Ellis Booth, Tim Bottomley, Wayne Wallis Neil Wilson and Chris James.

Coaches Jon Mills and Gareth Ferguson received individual awards for their efforts over the season alongside top official Frank O’Donnell.

Coach Gerry Lavelle said all the awards were very well merited.

Individual special awards went to best youngest schools member Harrison The Bullet Bullen, best club juniors Holly Heffron and Freddie Hayes.

Most improved boxer was Joe Grimsey, who is just 16 and is coming along in leaps and bounds.

The ‘best effort and endeavour’ trophy went to Dennis Hayes, another good 16-year-old.

Best newcomer was Wayne Wallis and best senior boxer was elite-level boxer Ellie Booth.

Lavelle said it was a fantastic day for all with a lovely buffet laid on by parents, who have been of great support during the year.

There was a special award at the buffet when George Porter presented The Flamboyant One, aka Chris James, with a plate of barbecued ribs as he feels he is always ribbing people – for fun.

St Gerards are seeking sponsors to keep the club running, and officials have thanked their main sponsor Curian Medical for their continuing support.

The club are still looking for their own permanent home – if anyone knows of anywhere suitable please let Gerry Lavelle know on 01243 251248.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!