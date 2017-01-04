Squash: Nip and tuck but Bognor can’t hold Horsham

Bognor’s first team were unable to finish the first half of the season on a high note when they lost by the odd match in five at home to Horsham II.

There was an encouraging start for Bognor when No5 Jon Corke beat Horsham’s Simon White 9-3, 9-1, 9-2 but the home fourth string Glenn Peskett went down by the same margin to Rob Norman, though not without a fight.

Peskett was unlucky to miss out pulling one game back when trailing 6-9, 7-9, but the visitor edged the third 10-9 to complete the win.

Pat Jones was Bognor No3 and lasted well in a long match with Chris Mason, who took the early lead winning a tight game. Jones levelled in another close game and though Mason took the third, Jones dominated the remainder winning 9-10, 10-8, 6-9, 9-3, 9-3.

That was the end of the home team’s success as Alastair Campbell lost in three to Adam Donoghue and No1 Steve Porter went down by the same score playing James Norman. This gave Horsham a 3-2 win and 16 points to Bognor’s six.

Both teams start 2017 with away fixtures and the first home match is Friday, January 13 (7.30pm) when the second team welcome Chichester R&FC. Details from 01243 865462 or the website.

