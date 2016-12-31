SPORT IN 2016: Chichester Rugby Club are 90 years young

It’s the final day of our review of local sport in 2016 and today it’s Chichester Rugby Club in focus.

Right up to New Year’s Eve, we’re taking you back to some football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other sporting stories from 2016.

Chi RFC veterans line up for a 90th anniversary game against Portsmouth / Picture by Michael Clayden

The club are celebrating their 90th anniversary this season and marked the milestone in the autumn with a special match against Portsmouth - the first club they played after their formation in 1926.

It was a day for the whole rugby community to come together as juniors, seniors and veterans all got time on the Oaklands Park pitch and past and present players swapped stories of heroics on the field.

During the day we caught up with the club’s Declan Hutchings as the action unfolded behind him.

See our video report, above.

