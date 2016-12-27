SPORT IN 2016: Bognor Prom 10k is a winner

We’re reminding you of just a few of the highlights of the local sporting year between now and New Year’s Eve.

Through some of our 2016 video reports, we’re reliving some of the football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other stories from a great local sporting year.

Runners at the start of the Bognor Prom 10k in May 2016 / Picture by Steve Bone

Today we turn the clock back to May, when hundreds of runners made the Bognor Prom 10k another roaring success.

See our video report on the race above - and watch out in the Observer in 2017 for the best coverage of local athletics, including February’s Chichester 10k and of course, May’s 2017 Bognor Prom 10k.

