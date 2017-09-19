Spitfires downed and Raiders routed as Falcons fly

Chichester Falcons brought themselves within a breath of taking the division-two title, doubling off Southampton Spitfires and Redbridge Raiders in a sizzling double header in the sunshine at Wide Lane Sports Ground.

Both opponents were from a lower division but the Falcons took no chances and dispatched both their Hampshire opponents within four innings on a mercy rule.

Infielder Cary Chen was unlucky at bat, with a series of fierce liners caught at third base, but Harsha Desai shored up, hitting eight for eight on the day, all singles and holding her own at catcher position.

David Morris and Stefan Panayotopoulos kept things steady in centre outfield with a few routine fly catches and a trickle of singles and doubles, but pitcher James Wheeler outclassed everybody at bat with four home runs, two of which remarkably came from one single innings as the Falcons batted around the order.

Not far behind was shortstop Oliver Howley, with a homer of his own preceding four extra base hits to put the final nail in for the Raiders.

First baseman Lucy Morris quietly put in a faultless performance in the field as the Falcons ran off with 26-6 and 28-4 wins.

Anyone who wants to try softball and join the Falcons should visit www.chichesterfalcons.com or email chichesterfalcons@gmail.com

