Speedy Cormorants make a splash

Chichester Cormorants Swimming Club are named after the only bird that can swim faster than a fish. The club’s swimmers lived up to the tag at the Swim Out Of Your Skin open meet in Waterlooville, turning in a slippery-quick series of performances.

Top performer was Jess Rayner, who swam so well throughout that she qualified for the Skins, a knockout event for the top overall swimmers.

Despite the final race being breaststroke, which even her strongest supporters would admit is not her favourite, she triumphed.

More great swimming came from James Potts, who took double gold in the 100m backstroke and medley races. Andrey Rodrigues bagged top prize in the 50m breaststroke despite a punishing schedule at the meet.

Finally, nine-year-old Florence Ingram took another breaststroke gold for the club. This was especially impressive after her efforts in the 400m freestyle. Sixteen lengths is a long way for a nine-year-old to race, but Ingram was undaunted and powered to a massive personal best time.

Other Cormorants also took on the challenge of the 400m, with Max Brinsmead, Nathan Potts and Mia Clive all setting best times. Overall, the Cormorants’ medal haul was four gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals.

