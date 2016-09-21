Sizzling stuff at tennis club (and not just the tennis)

Petworth Lawn Tennis Club’s finals day turned out a spirited and sporting affair.

The tennis was entertaining and John Harley ensured the barbecued food was top-class too. And the sun shone throughout.

The silverware was distributed among the champions to round off a day to remember.

In the singles, David Johnston strove manfully to hold off attacking play by Peter Suart but eventually succumbed in straight sets. Sarah Wilford proved too strong for Jole Johnson.

In the ladies’ doubles Debbie Wright and Carole Matthews took on Wilford and Alison Pindell in a long match. Wright and Matthews pulled two games ahead before their opponents began to find form. Wilford and Pindell eventually pulled through.

A tough contest took place for the men’s doubles cup - won by David Christie and Robert Stephenson 6-0, 6-3 - and Peter Suart and Debbie Wright triumphed in the mixed doubles to bring the event to a close.

* Arundel ladies’ tennis team finished second in division eight west of the summer league to clinch a third straight promotion.

Next summer they will play in division seven, which represents a great effort by this very small band of dedicated ladies. They were promoted last summer from division nine west to eight west and last winter from eight west to seven west.

Arundel are a relatively-small club and have had their share of player illness and injuries but the summer league team of Jackie McDowell, Sally Pickthall, Susan Archer, Sheila Moore and Ladies’ Captain Cherry Williams have done enough to overcome bigger clubs.

If any prospective team player would like to join, they should contact the membership secretary on 01903 368248 or ladies’ captain Cherry Williams on 01243 543674.

